Bernice Burgos Fans Freak That She’s Trying To ‘Get Back’ With Drake By Rocking His Merch

Step aside, T.I.! Fans are convinced that Bernice Burgos is trying to get Drake’s attention with her smoldering new pic on Oct. 26. She was once romantically linked to Drizzy, so has she caught feelings again!?

Bernice Burgos, 37, is sending the rumor mill into over drive yet again. The bombshell caused a stir when she took to Instagram on Oct. 26, looking sexy and chic while dressed in an OVO sweatshirt. Fans immediately thought she was giving Drake, 31, a shout-out by wearing the hoodie from Drizzy’s collection featuring his signature owl design. Bernice’s followers were coming up with all sorts of theories, since she also shared a few more behind-the-scenes pics on her IG stories, with the caption reading “Women’s Line — Coming Soon.” Could the former flames be collaborating?! The Puerto Rican stunner was most recently linked to T.I., 37, but it looks like she’s single and enjoying the perks of her sky-rocketing career, especially if she’s working together with Drake! See pics of all Drake’s A-list love interests, right here.

Bernice and Drake were first romantically linked in 2015, when they were reportedly spotted kissing in Australia. Drizzy also rapped about her drool-worthy physique during his epic verse on Romeo Santos’ song “Odio.” Even though they’ve parted ways since then, she opened up about their amazing relationship only a few months ago. “I’m going to tell you something about Drake. He’s the sweetest person ever,” the Instagram model and fitness guru gushed during her interview with The Breakfast Club on July 26. “He’s always been good to me and I’ve always been good to him. I will go to his wedding right now if he gets married. He’s surely going to invite me. Why not?”

Bernice wasn’t afraid to spill the tea during her candid interview and she even shut down rumors that Drizzy bought her a Bentley. “It was from somebody else that was in my life and he is still in my life,” she explained. “He’s my friend. He’s a good person.” It’s rumored that Drake is now dating model Bella Hadid, 21, so we’ll have to see how this turns out! Luckily, Bernice has learned how to handle the nay-sayers during her time in the spotlight and she continues to stay on her grind, no matter what. Bella may have some competition, since the video vixen always sends hearts racing and she’s even captured the attention of Meek Mill with her bikini-clad pics!

