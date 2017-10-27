Is Iggy Azalea Actually Dating Quavo After Reports She’s Seeing Odell Beckham Jr.?

Should someone alert Odell Beckham Jr. and Karrueche Tran? SOs Iggy Azalea and Quavo were reportedly spotted having dinner together! We have all the details and alleged receipts here!

Basically moments after reports surfaced that Iggy Azalea, 27, was dating NFL superstar Odell Beckham, Jr., she was allegedly spotted with another man! The “Fancy” rapper was spotted by diners at a luxe restaurant on October 25 slipping into a pricey McLaren sports car and speeding away. Migos rapper Quavo was also reportedly at the same dinner — and he famously owns one of those $100,000+ McLaren. Interesting!

The eyewitness reports come from two unrelated people. One was actually Fox News contributor Erick Erickson, of all people! He tweeted (it appears to have since been deleted), “Staring at a McLaren at dinner and Iggy Azalea left the restaurant and got in. Nice car.” Another woman on Twitter, who apparently works at the same joint, tweeted, “APPARENTLY quavo and iggy azalea are eating in my restaurant rn”. As MTO pointed out, Quavo snapped from an awfully fancy restaurant that same night, flashing his diamond watch next to a glass of wine.

Now, the fact that Iggy and Quavo were having dinner together doesn’t necessarily mean that they’re dating, of course! The two could be friends — or maybe she’s collaborating with Migos! But it’s still very possible. Though Iggy and Odell are reporting in a “very fresh and new” relationship, they’re also reportedly not exclusive yet. She could be playing the field! Quavo was hot and heavy all summer with Karrueche Tran (he even fought Chris Brown over her!), but some puzzling social media posts from July seem to point that they quietly broke up. We’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited about a potential quadrangle!

APPARENTLY quavo and iggy azealia are eating in my restaurant rn 🤔🤔 — m'adeline (@linemade666) October 26, 2017

HollywoodLifers, do you think Iggy and Quavo are dating or collaborating? Let us know!