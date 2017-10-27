Why You Shouldn’t Use Vinegar To ‘Tighten’ Your Vagina — Experts Warn About Scary Craze

The latest internet craze? Using apple cider vinegar to ‘freshen up’… down …there. Doctors explain why this trend is super dangerous and why you should avoid it at all cost below!

From squiggly eyebrows to nose hair extensions, 2017 has been wild in terms of new beauty trends. Now, people are using apple cider vinegar as a way to tighten the vagina. Say what?! Dr. Prudence Hall, a gynecologist and integrated medicine specialist, as well as the founder of The Hall Center in Santa Monica says, “Some women dilute water with a tiny bit of apple cider vinegar to rebalance the vaginal flora. Using 100% vinegar dries out the tissue. We want a healthy vaginal flora — it might feel tighter, but it can burn the tissue and cause infections. Also, leaving vinegar in contact with the vaginal tissue for a long period of time is not a good idea.” Read Dr. Hall’s new book Radiant Again & Forever explains more about women’s hormones, how you can control your weight and tips for sleeping better. She’s worked with stars like Cindy Crawford and Suzanne Somers!

We also consulted Dr. Leah Millheiser, OBGYN, who confirmed that this vinegar craze is “yet another dangerous trend in women’s genital health that is not backed by science. Women should not place apple cider vinegar in their vaginas. It will disrupt the natural vaginal biome and potentially increase the risk of infection.” There you have it. It’s not worth it, ladies!

Vaginal tightening can be achieved with procedures like ThermiVa. Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham just got this done on camera — yikes.

HollywoodLifers, would you ever try something like this?