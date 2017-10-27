‘Marriage Bootcamp’s Amina Buddafly Reveals Why She’s Certain Husband Peter Has Secret GF

When Amina Buddafly showed up to spend the night at Peter Gunz’s home, she didn’t get the warmest welcome. She found some things that didn’t belong to her; the only female supposedly staying there at the time…

If you thought Peter Gunz, and Amina Buddafly‘s relationship was complicated before, just wait until you hear this tea. When HollywoodLife.com caught up with the on-again-off-again husband and wife, Amina called out Peter for having a secret girlfriend! She told us EXCLUSIVELY that she “knows” Peter has another woman, who occasionally stays at his New York home. As you may know, Amina now resides in LA; she moved to the West Coast when she and Peter split on the latest season of Love & Hip Hop: New York. And, although the pair are currently “off” at the moment, they are still married. Long story short: They can’t quit each other, but Peter also can’t stay committed to just one woman. Check out what went down when Amina discovered another female’s belongings inside Peter’s home; all of this, after she showed up to spend the night! And, listen to the full interview here on the HollywoodLife podcast!

“No, no,” Peter said when asked if there’s another woman in his life, aside from his estranged wife, Amina. “She thinks so,” he added, while he pointed to Amina. She hit back, “I don’t think so; I know so.” When Peter called her bluff, despite saying she was done talking about the subject, she admitted, “I don’t know who she is or any details, but I know there’s someone.”

Finally, Peter seemed to fess up. “She [Amina] came and stayed at my place and saw some female products,” he said, while Amina slid him a fierce side eye. “Some? That’s an understatement,” she proclaimed. Despite Amina’s subtle jabs, Peter, with a smirk on his face, stuck by his story that the female items in his home belonged to his 24-year-0ld daughter, Whitney, who lives nearby. Amina also stuck by her word that the items “were not his daughters.” And, Peter shut it down when he said, “Whatever. Well, we have to agree to disagree on that one.”

But, it didn’t end there. Peter went on to defend himself saying that he knows what he’s doing and wouldn’t blatantly leave female items out when he knew Amina would be coming over. Therefore, he had “nothing to hide,” because they belonged to his daughter. “There used to be a time back in the day when I used to run around like that, I would call my guys, all my boys over. and we’d do operation cleanup,” he recalled. “Because I had nothing to hide I left the whole drawer full for my daughter. Did you look in the drawer, Amina?”

“Yes,” Amina said, adding that she saw a lot more than just a drawer full of clothes. She admitted that she rummaged through the female cosmetics that were left in his place, and said that the unidentified woman doesn’t have good style.

Peter then addressed his daughter out loud when he said, “Amina’s talking about you, Whitney. She’s hating on you Whitney.” And, that’s when Amina hit him with this epic response: “Yeah, Whitney doesn’t have curly hair or dark skin for the makeup that I found.”

When Peter discovered that he wasn’t going to win the battle, he gave in. “Yeah, Amina thinks that, but you know, I get it. I’m just so used to being the bad, cheating dawg… I’ll just take it. I’ll take it.”

Although Peter and Amina went through a back and forth banter when we sat down with them, it was evident that they care for each other deeply and will always love one another. Despite their tit for tat, they couldn’t control their flirting and it was quite the scene.

Now, you guys can witness their chemistry on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, every Friday night at 9 PM ET on WEtv!

