Ahna O’Reilly: 5 Key Questions With Blake Lively’s ‘All I See Is You’ Co-Star

Actress Ahna O’Reilly talked to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY and answered 5 Key Questions about the two huge movies — ‘All I See Is You’ and ‘Marshall’ — she’s starring in right now and more. Plus, she gushes over her beloved co-stars from ‘The Help!’

Ahna O’Reilly, 33, is one busy woman. One of her latest movies, Marshall, was released in theaters on Oct. 13. The film explores the early stages of the U.S. Supreme Court’s first African American justice, Thurgood Marshall. Ahna also stars alongside Blake Lively, 30, in the psychological drama All I See Is You, which hit theaters on Oct. 27. She plays Blake’s sister, Carol, in the film. In addition to those amazing projects, Ahna has another movie coming out, a horror movie titled Totem on Oct. 31. How exciting!

HollywoodLife.com got the chance to talk to Ahna EXCLUSIVELY about everything she has going on right now. From teaching herself Spanish for her role in All I See Is You to tackling a horror movie for the first time, Ahna is always up for a challenge. Even though it’s been six years since the release of the Oscar-winning movie The Help, Ahna still has so much love for Emma Stone, 28, and the rest of the cast. Check out our Q&A with Ahna below!

1. What drew you to All I See Is You and what stood out about the role of Carol?

Ahna O’Reilly: First and foremost, I was so attracted to it because Marc Forster is such an incredible visionary of a director. Anything that he’s a part of I wanted to get on board with, but then I read the script, and it was such an interesting, unique story about this woman who has been blind since adolescence, played by Blake Lively. Then she has surgery and regains her sight. The film is looking at, now that she can see, how she sees herself differently and how she sees herself within her relationship differently. I don’t want to use the word thriller, but it almost had this old-fashioned sort of suspense to it, while being this artsy film that I knew Marc wanted to do really cutting edge visual stuff with to depict what it’s like for a blind woman. I play Blake Lively’s sister, who is living in Spain with her Spanish husband and Spanish child. I was attracted to just the beautiful intricacies of the script, but also the character is so fun, and I got to speak Spanish. I’m a big lover of languages, and I love a challenge, so teaching myself Spanish was a lot of fun. I also loved the sister dynamic between Blake’s character and mine. I have sisters. Blake has sisters. I loved looking at that relationship within this context.

2. You’ve also got another movie out right now, Marshall. You’ve been a part of two movies — Marshall and The Help — that are all about civil rights issues. What does it mean to you to be a part of these movies that focus on important issues that happened in our nation’s history?

Ahna O’Reilly: I cannot stress enough how much it has been a gift to my career to be a part of these two films that are about such important times in our nation’s history. It’s not every job that you get to not only work alongside such incredible artists, but that you get the opportunity to tell a story that sheds light on such an important part of our history and difficult aspects of our history. For me, personally, I’m so grateful that I’ve had the opportunity to be part of these two films. And then in a more modern setting, Fruitvale Station was equally important to me as an opportunity to look at something going on in our culture that is now coming so much to light with Black Lives Matter and all the horrible police shootings. It’s really exciting to be a part of films that are for entertainment and making people laugh, but then when you’re a part of something that is teaching people and making them feel at the same time, there’s nothing better.

Chance the Rapper recently bought all of the Marshall showings at two Chicago theaters on a Friday night so people could see the movie. What was your reaction to that?

Ahna O’Reilly: I’m such a huge fan. It was so exciting because you never know what is going to pique people’s interests. Even though we can all agree that this is a hugely important movie about one of the most important men in our history, you don’t know if people are going to see it or if it’s going to grab their attention. There is so much going on in the world right now, so to have someone in such a position of visibility who has such a connection to people, it was really just so exciting to have someone like him do something like that.

4. You have a new horror movie, Totem, coming out, what was it like working on that compared to other movies you’ve done in the past?

Ahna O’Reilly: I hadn’t been a part of that kind of genre before, and it was a whole different set of challenges. You know, you’re trying to retain this level of fear and suspense, so it’s actually way more exhausting than I thought it would be. You’re constantly in this heightened emotional state and then there’s the added physical challenges. Without ruining anything, I get into a bath early on in the film, and because the film takes place in the space of one night, the whole rest of the shoot I had to be wet. So it was a lot of being wet and cold. That cast is so wonderful. Kerris Dorsey is such a wonderful, special actress, and James Tupper is awesome. It was really fun and something new for me.

5. Do you keep up with the co-stars from The Help at all?

Ahna O’Reilly: Yes! It’s really wonderful. It’s really been like a family. Emma [Stone] is one of my dearest friends, and I can’t even describe how incredible it’s been to watch her on her amazing journey. Chris Lowell and Octavia Spencer, I consider them a part of my Los Angeles family, even though it’s not often that we all get to be together because everyone’s so busy. Bryce [Dallas Howard] I love and adore. She was at the Marshall premiere in New York because Josh Gad is one of her dearest friends. The Help was really my first big job, and it was also my first feel of what it’s like to be a part of a creative tribe and family. Once you get a taste for that, it sets the bar really high for everything else that you do. I’m really lucky that I had that experience early on because I know now how rich and creative the experience can be, and on a personal level, how really deep friendships can be made.

