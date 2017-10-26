How Zendaya Banishes Breakouts — Her $3 Secret To A Zit-Free Face

Zendaya always looks perfect but just like the rest of us humans, she gets an occasional breakout! Unfortunately for her, she gets them when she’s filming and millions are watching. Read her tricks for banishing breakouts here!

Zendaya, 21, opened up about her zit-fighting secrets on her app on October 20. “While I was in New York filming The Greatest Showman some months back, I broke out like nobody’s business. I had all these little pimples on my face, which is so annoying. I’d never had that many problems with my skin in my entire life. I don’t know if it was hormonal or some other changes, but I had a time. Thank the heavens above I had a really good month when I was shooting Spider-Man: Homecoming. One pimple the whole time! My skin was flawless! To get over my breakouts I use some affordable natural products and I’m back to looking snatched!”

The first thing she recommends is the Yes To Tomatoes Clear Skin Acne Fighting Sheet Mask — this mask is only $3 at Ulta! Perfect for a sleepover! The next is the SheaMoisture African Black Soap Face & Body Bar is perfect because you can use it everywhere to fight breakouts. This is under $4 at Target and lasts forever! Next, Thayer’s Alcohol-Free Witch Hazel Toner, Rose Petal is only $7.49 at Thrive Market. Finally, she loves the Kiehl’s Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Masque. It’s $34, but will give you at least 6 applications, which is less than $6 per mask!

