Natassia Malthe: 5 Things To Know About Actress Accusing Harvey Weinstein Of Rape

Add actress Natassia Malthe to the list of women accusing Harvey Weinstein of sexually assault. We’ve got five things to know about the latest victim to allege that the former movie studio chief raped her.

So horrifying. Model and actress Natassia Malthe, 43, has come forward with allegations that disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein, 65, barged into her London hotel room and raped her after meeting at the 2008 BAFTA’s. In a heartbreaking Oct. 25 news conference, she claimed he tracked her down at the Sanderson Hotel and in the middle of the night showed up banging on her door, saying “Open the door Natassia Malthe, it’s Harvey Weinstein.” She said he hinted that sex with him would get her a role in a new film and began to masturbate in front of her. She alleged that he then “pushed me back and forced himself onto me. It was not consensual. He did not use a condom.” She added, “I was completely grossed out. I believe that I disassociated during the time that he was having sex with me. I laid still and closed my eyes and just wanted it to end. I was like a dead person. Afterwards I lay there in complete disgust.” Here are five things to know about Natassia.

1. Natassia is half Norwegian and half Malaysian.

She was born in Oslo to Norwegian father Harald Malthe and mother Phin, who hails from Sabah, Malaysia.

2. Natassia was up for the coveted MTV Movie Award for Best Kiss in 2005.

She was nominated for her lip lock with Elektra co-star Jennifer Garner, 45. They lost to the undisputed king and queen of Best Kiss FOREVER and ever, with Ryan Gosling, 38, and Rachel McAdams, 38, taking the title and re-enacted their epic makeout in the rain from The Notebook.

3. Natassia was twice named in Maxim magazine’s annual hottest women list.

In 2003 the men’s mag ranked her at #53 in their “100 Sexiest Women” list. Two years later after her success in Elektra, she was number 74 in Maxim’s”Hot 100 of 2005.” See pics of Harvey’s other accusers, here.

4. Natassia has worked steadily as an actress since 1996.

She has appeared in films such as 1999’s horror classic Lake Placid and Reese Witherspoon‘s 2012 action rom-com The Means War. Natassia has also had roles in TV series including The Dead Zone, Andromeda, The Assistants, and the 2009 TV miniseries The Knights of Bloodsteel.

5. Natassia is a mom.

Her Instagram account shows she’s the mother of a young son, holding him in her arms in photos from her native Norway and another where she called him her “Little Budda.” She even included a cute birthday pic.

