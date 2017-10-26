Wendy Williams Slams Vince Herbert Amid ‘Messy’ Tamar Braxton Divorce: ‘I’m On Her Side’

Wendy has picked sides in Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert’s divorce battle! The host weighed in on her friend, Tamar’s ‘messy’ split and hashed up Vince’s alleged financial downfall. Wendy slammed him for what he didn’t do as a husband!

Who you got? — Wendy Williams, 53, is full on team Tamar, as she predicted Braxton’s divorce with Vincent Herbert, 44, is bound to be a “messy” one. Just yesterday, Oct. 25, news broke that Tamar, 40, filed for divorce from the famous music producer after 10 years of marriage. And, Wendy weighed in on the shocking split during “Hot Topics” on Oct. 26. “It’s reported that Tamar wants full custody of their son, Logan, 4,” Wendy began telling her packed audience. “Now, thats a major move… he’s 4, she wants full custody, what’s that say to you? Now this is going to be a messy divorce. There’s reportedly no prenup. But, it’s Tamar who wants the judge to deny Vince spousal support … If I was going to the grocery store and collecting the boy and making sure college applications were done, I would want a divorce too!” Wendy seemed to imply that Tamar was pulling the weight as Logan’s parent.

Then, the host made it clear that she’s team Tamar — “I don’t know what’s going on, I told you it’s my friend and my heart [Tamar] and that I’m going to mind my own business, but, has she called the bureau? I like Vince, so I’m not going to talk bad about him, but I’m on Tamar’s side no matter what.” Despite her plans to keep things civil, Wendy later took a couple shots at Vince and his reported financial issues.

“Well, what went wrong? Reportedly, Tamar became depressed after being fired from ‘The Real,'” Wendy explained. “Also, Vince was listed as one of the executive producers of the show … But, they lost that income, plus the deception of it all … Also, the word is that Vince is having money problems of his own … Reportedly, he owes $3.4 million to Sony. But, the problem is, even if you divorce him, I’d imagine that you’re still part of paying back the debt.” Yikes.

