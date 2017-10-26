Tyrese Rushed To Hospital With Chest Pains After Intense Court Battle With Ex

Oh no! Tyrese is in the middle of a very nasty custody battle with his ex-wife Norma Gibson and the courtroom stress has landed him in the hospital. We’ve got more on how he’s suffering from horrible chest pains.

This is so troubling! Fast and the Furious star Tyrese Gibson, 38, is locked in a horrible child custody war with his ex-wife Norma Gibson and the drama is taking a toll on his health. After what TMZ reports was an “explosive” day in a LA courtroom on Oct. 26, he went back to his hotel and the site says that’s when he began suffering “bad chest pains” and that he also felt dehydrated. Their source says that he was rushed to the hospital to get checked out. The actor is on a fluid drip for his hydration issues and will undergo tests to find out what is causing the chest pains.

Norma claims that Tyrese spanked their 10-year-old daughter Shayla so hard that she was unable to sit down and is now requesting sole physical custody of the little girl, as currently the exes have joint 50/50 custody. She reportedly got a judge to order an investigation by the Dept. of Children and Family Services into the star’s actions. The singer has denied doing anything to hurt his daughter and thinks his ex is making the claims to get back at him for remarrying earlier in 2017. He arrived in court wearing an all-black suit, telling TMZ that the day was going to be a “funeral” for the abuse allegations against him. So yeah, he was planning for a very long and stressful day. See pics of Tyrese and his daughter, here.

The day before he was rushed to the hospital, Tyrese posted a photo to the ‘gram of him kissing his wife of eight months, Samantha Lee, on the forehead in front of the doors to the courtroom while clasping hands. He captioned the pic,”Headed into court and we just want you guys to know we’re not here to win. We’re here for Shayla. No one wins in the end cause our angel is feeling all of this. Please parents that are currently going through issues keep this in mind. When parents go to war we effect the kids deeply. But in everything me and my wife go into. We go into it rather GOOD or bad we count our blessings, are stand WITH each other and pull from each others strength and power.”

Our thoughts are with Tyrese for a speedy recovery.