Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: He Filled A Private Jet With Roses & Gifts To Bring Her To Houston

Aww! We’re hearing that Travis Scott gave his supposedly pregnant GF Kylie Jenner the royal treatment for her trip to Houston to meet his family! Here’s all the details!

As devoted fans know, Travis Scott, 25, and his reportedly pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner, 21, paid a visit to his hometown of Houston where she met the rapper’s friends and family and got a taste of where he comes from. But what you probably haven’t heard is exactly how the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star actually got to Texas! According to our sources, Travis treated Kylie to a private jet boasting snacks and flowers for their trip! So sweet! Head here for tons more pics of this cute couple!

“Kylie got back from Houston late last night, it was a very quick trip,” a Kardashian family insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She flew there and back by private jet and Travis arrange it all and paid for it. He felt bad that he’s had to be away for much for his tour and he wanted to do something special for her. There were dozens of pink roses and all her favorite snacks waiting for in the jet. He made a big effort to show her how much he cares. It was so thoughtful and romantic, Kylie started crying when she saw how much effort he put in.” Wow! How thoughtful!

Unless you’re living in a monastery somewhere, you’ve probably heard that Kylie isn’t the only member of this family reportedly expecting their first child right now. Her older sis Khloe Kardashian, 33, is also supposedly preparing for her first little one. But that’s not all these sisters share; our insiders say they are apparently craving the same foods!

“Pregnant sisters Khloe and Kylie are sharing some odd, similar food cravings during their pregnancies,” an insider previously told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Kylie got together with Khloe recently and they were both shocked to learn that they are both really into the same foods while expecting. Most everyone can relate to craving pizza and ice cream, which Kylie and Khloe can’t seem to get enough of lately, but oddly they are also both really into peanut butter and pickles too.” Hey, great minds think alike!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving these adorable details as much as we are? Let us know!