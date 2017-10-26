The Weeknd Furious Drake’s Playing With Bella Hadid’s Heart: ‘Treat Her With Respect’

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid may not be dating anymore, but he still has her best interest at heart. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he’s upset with Drake for toying with her emotions!

“[The Weeknd] likes Drake but is really upset that he’s playing with Bella [Hadid]‘s heart. Abel is actually fine with Drake dating her, if that’s what he really wants. But only if he intends on stepping up and treating her with respect,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Sadly, Drake hasn’t really been doing that as of late. Even though he and Bella seem to be smitten with each other — he recently threw her a massive birthday party on Oct. 9, and we’ve learned she’s majorly crushing on him — Drake was recently caught flirting with a handful of women at his own b-day party on Oct. 23. And guess what? Bella was nowhere to be seen. Not cool, Drake, not cool.

But don’t worry about Bella, 21. Her ex seems to have her back. “[The Weeknd] doesn’t want Drake dating Bella if he’s going to continue being a player. Abel knows all about how Drake loves them and leaves them, breaking girls’ hearts all over the world. He wants Drake to know, Bella isn’t another notch on his belt. Abel told him if he likes her and really wants to give it a shot then do it, but don’t play games! She’s too good of a person for that,” our source adds.

We couldn’t agree more with The Weeknd, 27. Bella Hadid has already been through one tough heartbreak (her split with The Weeknd), so we’d hate to see her left all alone again. She deserves a guy who’s going to sweep her off her feet and treat her with respect. Perhaps Drake, 31, will clean up his act, but Bella should be careful in case he doesn’t.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel? Do you think Drake is playing with Bella’s heart? Tell us below!