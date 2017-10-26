Exclusive
comment 1 Comment

The Weeknd Furious Drake’s Playing With Bella Hadid’s Heart: ‘Treat Her With Respect’

*EXCLUSIVE* New York City, NY - Bella Hadid celebrated her 21st birthday at Cipriani Downtown with the help of her family and friends. The top model was spotted earlier in the evening making a stylish exit from her mom’s apartment with sister Gigi. Bella continued the celebration late into the evening in ripped jeans and a cropped racing style top that showed off her toned tummy. Bella's mom, Yolanda was all smiles as she left the venue while Drake made a quick exit to his car so as not to be photographed. The rapper was rumored to be dating the model months ago when she was spotted leaving his party at The Nice Guy, oddly enough in a very similar outfit to the one she was sporting at her birthday. Soon to be dad, Travis Scott was also spotted leaving the party without his pregnant girlfriend Kylie Jenner. Pictured: Bella Hadid BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Mr. Snappy / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Drake, left, presents the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award to Rihanna at the MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden, in New York 2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Show, New York, USA View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Senior Editor

The Weeknd and Bella Hadid may not be dating anymore, but he still has her best interest at heart. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned he’s upset with Drake for toying with her emotions!

“[The Weeknd] likes Drake but is really upset that he’s playing with Bella [Hadid]‘s heart. Abel is actually fine with Drake dating her, if that’s what he really wants. But only if he intends on stepping up and treating her with respect,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Sadly, Drake hasn’t really been doing that as of late. Even though he and Bella seem to be smitten with each other — he recently threw her a massive birthday party on Oct. 9, and we’ve learned she’s majorly crushing on himDrake was recently caught flirting with a handful of women at his own b-day party on Oct. 23. And guess what? Bella was nowhere to be seen. Not cool, Drake, not cool.

But don’t worry about Bella, 21. Her ex seems to have her back. “[The Weeknd] doesn’t want Drake dating Bella if he’s going to continue being a player. Abel knows all about how Drake loves them and leaves them, breaking girls’ hearts all over the world. He wants Drake to know, Bella isn’t another notch on his belt. Abel told him if he likes her and really wants to give it a shot then do it, but don’t play games! She’s too good of a person for that,” our source adds.

We couldn’t agree more with The Weeknd, 27. Bella Hadid has already been through one tough heartbreak (her split with The Weeknd), so we’d hate to see her left all alone again. She deserves a guy who’s going to sweep her off her feet and treat her with respect. Perhaps Drake, 31, will clean up his act, but Bella should be careful in case he doesn’t.

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel? Do you think Drake is playing with Bella’s heart? Tell us below!