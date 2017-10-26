Move over, ‘Real Housewives,’ because the ‘Real Coaches of The Voice’ are stealing your thunder. In a new episode that HL is EXCLUSIVELY premiering, Blake, Miley, Adam, and Jennifer dish out the disses!

With Blake Shelton, 41, Miley Cyrus, 24, Adam Levine, 38, and Jennifer Hudson, 36, as coaches on The Voice, you know it’s going to be one wild ride. “You kind of don’t know what’s going to happen from day to day,” Jennifer says in the latest episode of Real Coaches of The Voice. “What Blake’s up to, what Adam’s up do, what Miley’s going to do.” These coaches aren’t above throwing shade, either. (All in good fun, though!)

Blake tells Adam that his sweater is the “worst.” Adam knows just how to get on Blake’s nerves and under Miley’s skin. “Adam is a backstabber in his pitching style,” Miley says. “Sometimes he’s really on my team, and then when he really wants somebody, he’s not playing favorites with me.”

Blake then spills all the tea on the coaches. The drama is REAL! “I look at the other three coaches and I see inexperience,” he says. “I see egos. I see drama. I see derailment.” Miley knows to keep her eyes open with these coaches. She’s following the old saying, “Keep your friends close, keep your enemies closer.” Next week is the “finale” of the Real Coaches of The Voice, so brace yourselves now!

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. The show is still in the battle rounds phase of season 13, but will move to live shows on Nov. 13.

HollywoodLifers, how are you liking this season of The Voice? Who is your favorite coach? Let us know!