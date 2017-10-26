Janet’s got some big news for Michael in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the Oct. 26 episode of ‘The Good Place.’ The entire Neighborhood is in danger of collapsing! But why?

Warning: Technical difficulties ahead! Janet (D’Arcy Carden) is glitching and that could prove problematic for the entire Neighborhood. “Fun fact, it’s mathematically equally likely to im or explode,” Janet says to Michael (Ted Danson) before laughing. Michael tries to figure out where to go from here. What is causing Janet’s problems? Janet isn’t sure why she’s glitching, but she does know that the glitches started out small and then escalated. Now she’s turning to Michael for help.

Michael is very worried about Janet, especially since the Neighborhood (and his evil ways) could be compromised. He’s ready to run a full diagnostic on Janet, so she sticks her finger up her nose to get the information he needs. Janet is eventually able to pull her user manual out of her nose for Michael’s perusal. Yes, that sounds very gross, but it’s actually not. Will Michael be able to fix Janet? You’ll just have to tune in to find out! But seriously, Janet better make it out OK. The beloved artificial being is just the best.

Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, and Manny Jacinto also star in the episode. The Good Place recently returned for its second season, and the sitcom is better than ever. At the end of the first season, Eleanor (Kristen) finally figured out that her new home is actually the bad place. Michael is actually a devilish demon trying to figure out new ways to torture people. We can’t wait to see what The Good Place has in store for fans over the course of the rest of the season. The Good Place airs Thursdays at 8:30/7:30c on NBC.

