Taylor Swift Won’t Judge Selena Gomez For Rekindling Bieber Friendship: It ‘Won’t Affect Them’

In the past, Taylor Swift wasn’t the biggest fan of her BFF, Selena Gomez’s relationship with her now ex, Justin Bieber. And, now that the former lovers rekindled their friendship, we’ve exclusively learned why Tay isn’t salty over their reunion!

Taylor Swift, 27, isn’t loosing sleep over Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber‘s recent reunion at her [Sel’s] CA home with mutual friends. In fact, Taylor’s taking a different approach to how she handles her best friend‘s tumultuous relationship with the Biebs. “Taylor has been down this road before and has seen the tears that Selena has shed over Justin; and she has given her advice time and time again. Taylor still is not the biggest Justin fan, but she can’t babysit anymore,” an insider exclusively tells HollywoodLife.com! “Taylor realizes that Selena is an adult and she can make her own decisions. She doesn’t have to agree with them, but that isn’t going to affect their friendship negatively, as it might have in the past.”

Ultimately, our source says that “Taylor wants the best for Selena and if she thinks being friends with Justin makes things great, then so be it.” We’re glad Tay’s such a supportive friend, because it looks like Bieber is here to stay. As you may know, news broke that the famous exes spent time with mutual friends at her LA home on Sunday evening, Oct. 22. And, it was reported that Bieber stayed the night. Justin and Sel were photographed [as first reported by TMZ], arriving to her home about 10 minutes apart. Sel was spotted walking into her home a few minutes after Justin arrived.

Now, let’s travel back in time for all of you who aren’t sure what happened with Tay, Justin and Selena. In 2009, Sel and Justin’s relationship began; His manager reached out to her manager and that’s how it all started. Through the years, Tay was almost like the designated third wheel during the couple’s awards show outings. The three hung out and got along so well; that is until May 2013.

While Sel and Tay were backstage at the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, they ran into Justin. Now, at this time, Sel and Justin’s relationship was still on, however, things were rocky. So, being the protective best friend that she is, Tay stuck out her tongue in visible disgust, as Sel went in for a kiss with Justin. And, it was all caught on camera. After that, things were a rollercoaster ride of emotions. But, it looks like Tay, with her new album about to drop on Nov. 11, is focused on her music and supporting her friends no matter what!

Back to Jelena — Although they’ve been hanging out ever since her kidney transplant, according to reports, she’s still 100 percent on with her current boyfriend, The Weeknd, 27, who is currently away on tour. The Weeknd is reportedly aware of Sel’s rekindled relationship with Bieber and understands that they have a long history together; he trusts her, according to reports. Sel’s life-saving kidney transplant [which she underwent over the summer], is what allegedly reunited her and Bieber. This should be fun!

