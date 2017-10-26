Is Taylor Swift Channeling Kim Kardashian For ‘Reputation’ Album Debut? New Pic

They may be rivals, but Taylor Swift seems to be taking a page out of Kim Kardashian’s fashion book. Just look at this recent pic of the ‘…Ready For It?’ singer wearing almost the exact same outfit Kim once wore!

It’s often said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but we don’t think Kim Kardashian, 37, would be too happy to see that Taylor Swift, 27, seems to be channeling her latest style — again. They are rivals, after all. As seen in the pic below, Taylor was recently photographed wearing a camouflage jacket, an army-colored body suit, and a black miniskirt. We love the look, but it looks a lot like an outfit Kim had previously worn to one of Kanye West‘s NYFW shows. In fact, Kim has been wearing camouflage a lot lately, so it’s interesting to see Taylor now taking on the look. Could she just be a fan of camouflage, or is it some sort of subliminal message? Taylor is a smart woman, so we wouldn’t put it past her!

“The old Taylor might be dead but the new Taylor is well worth the wait 🎧 November 10th…Ready for it? #seewhatididthere #reputation,” Taylor’s BFF Abigail Anderson captioned the pic seen below on Oct. 26. It’s a hot look for sure, but the timing couldn’t be more suspicious. Taylor’s new album, Reputation, drops in just two weeks, and it’ll allegedly be full of disses tracks aimed at people like Kim, Us Weekly previously reported. Perhaps Taylor’s new camouflage outfit is just an extension of her album disses. Kim was already slammed in Taylor’s song, “Look What You Made Me Do,” so it’s very possible Taylor was purposely mimicking Kim’s style during her hangout with Abigail. Click here to see 6 other times Taylor and Kim copied each other’s style!

….Or, we could be totally overanalyzing this. Either way, Taylor looks hot!

