Tamar Braxton Divorce: How Getting Fired From ‘The Real’ Led To Marriage Imploding

Getting fired from The Real in May 2016 left Tamar Braxton, 40, devastated, and that heartbreaking shock didn’t help her crumbling marriage to Vince Herbert, 44, according to TMZ. The 40-year-old was allegedly “depressed for months” after her shocking departure from the daytime talk show, and it “wreaked havoc on her marriage that ultimately failed.” The couple’s marriage reportedly suffered an “irreparable fracture” in the months after The Real drama, which led to “bigger issues” in their struggling relationship. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.

Tamar and Vince tried to repair their marriage with Tamar moving out three months ago, but that ultimately didn’t help. Tamar and Vince were reportedly already over and just trying to promote their show when they acted like a happy couple in NYC just two weeks before Tamar filed for divorce. Tamar has since moved into a lavish $15,000 a month luxury condo in Beverly Hills.

HollywoodLife.com learned EXCLUSIVELY that Tamar is “heartbroken” that her marriage is over, but knows this is the right decision. “Things were just too toxic,” our source reveals. When Tamar filed divorce docs, she asked for full custody of her and Vince’s 4-year-old son, Logan. Our source says that Tamar is going to “fight tooth and nail” to get full custody, because she feels she’s “the best parent for him right now.”

In addition to this divorce drama, the couple’s reality show, Tamar & Vince, is set to premiere on Nov. 9. Will season 5 of their show reveal the breaking point of their marriage? Their show is going to be one heck of a roller coaster.

