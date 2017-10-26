‘Stranger Things’ Season 1 Refresher: Everything That Happened & You Forgot About

It’s almost time to return to the Upside Down, so before you sit in for a binge session of ‘Stranger Things’ season two, here’s a full recap of everything you might have missed from season one.

Lets jump right into this! In the first season of Stranger Things, a group of friends — Mike, Will, Lucas and Dustin — are growing up in the small town of Hawkins in the early 80’s. Will (Noah Schnapp) goes missing pretty quickly in the first episode, with his disappearance remaining shrouded in mystery throughout the season. He leaves behind his mom, Joyce (Winona Ryder), and his brother, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), as well as his friends. Shortly after Will’s disappearance his friends encounter a silent girl named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). Mike (Finn Wolfhard) takes Eleven in and hides her in the basement so she has somewhere safe to live, but eventually he and the rest of the group realize she is somehow connected to Will — wherever he is. They also find out that she has psychic abilities, which she not only uses to make toys fly but also to protect Mike, Lucas and Dustin from some pesky bullies. Pretty cool, huh?

With Will missing and Eleven in hiding in Mike’s basement, more crazy things start to happen around Hawkins. For example, Mike’s sister, Nancy (Natalia Dyer), loses her best friend, Barb (Shannon Purser), in the same mysterious fashion that Will disappeared. Joyce finds that she can somehow communicate with Will through static-y phone calls and Christmas lights, which she covers her house in while everyone around her starts to think she’s crazy. However, when the police chief, Hopper (David Harbour), realizes that there’s more to Will’s disappearance than just a missing kid, he starts to believe her. Meanwhile, Nancy and Jonathan team up to figure out what the heck is going on in Hawkins, causing a serious love triangle with Nancy’s boyfriend, Steve (Joe Keery). The kids and teens — Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Nancy, Jonathan and Steve — all eventually team up with Joyce, Hopper and Eleven to try and find Will. Team work makes the dream work!

We eventually learn that something wild went down at the sketchy Department of Energy in Hawkins the night Will went missing. Not only did it somehow release the Demogorgon on the small town, allowing him to take Will and Barb, but it also gave Eleven her chance to escape the facility. Somewhere inside the facility is a portal to the “Upside Down”, an alternate universe that is darker, colder and basically the Demogorgon’s home. When the kids realize they need to defeat the Demogorgon before he takes anyone else from Hawkins, they trap him inside a classroom in their school in an attempt to kill him. Eleven is the only person who can defeat the monster, but the battle results in her vanishing into thin air along with it.

In the end, Joyce and Hopper have no choice but to work with the Department of Energy to gain access to the Upside Down’s portal and try to find Will — which they do. Unfortunately Will is not exactly himself when he returns, which is teased in the final moments of the finale and will be a focal point of season two.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — Are YOU excited for the second season of Stranger Things? Who will YOU be binging the new episodes with? Comment below, let us know!