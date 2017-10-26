Selma Blair & Rachel McAdams Claim James Tobak Masturbated & Sexually Harassed Them

Hollywood’s growing sexual harassment and abuse scandals have two more victims. Actresses Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams have come forward to accuse disgraced director James Tobak of horrible sexual antics during meetings.

Add Selma Blair, 45, and Rachel McAdams, 38, to the list of over 200 women who have accused writer and director James Toback, 72, of perverted sexual behavior while meeting with them for roles early in their careers. The two stars have come forward with horrific allegations in a new Vanity Fair expose out Oct. 26. For Selma, it happened in 1999 when she met him about a part in his comedy Harvard Man. Toback allegedly demanded they take the meeting in his hotel room and asked her to read for the part naked, even though she would be playing a courthouse lawyer. The terrified actress took her top off and he allegedly told her “Wow, you need a lot of work.”

She alleges that she put her sweater back on and told him she needed to get out of there and he stopped her saying, “No, you have to talk to me.” The Cruel Intentions star says, “He started to rub his penis through his pants and asked, ‘Would you f**k me?’” She refused, but he went on to dry-hump against her clothed body. When she left, the actress claims he threatened that if she said anything about their encounter, he could have her killed. Says Blair, “I didn’t want to speak up because, it sounds crazy but, even until now, I have been scared for my life. But then these brave women spoke out, and he called them liars and said he didn’t recall meeting them…that [the] behavior alleged was disgusting and it could not be attributed to him. I just felt rage. Pure rage.”

As for why she’s finally coming out about the terrifying encounter now, she tells the magazine that, “I still felt so powerless and scared.” But the growing number of women coming forward helped her change her mind. “I kept thinking, ‘O.K., is there a big actress who is going to come out so that she can be the face of this?’ I want to bring as much awareness to this harassment as possible because I want Toback to be held accountable.” Toback denied the allegations to the initial LA Times piece on Oct. 22 where 38 women came forward to accuse him of unwanted sexual advances. Since then he has had no comment about the additional claims. See pics of James, here.

Rachel was a 21-year-old theater student in Toronto when she met with Toback about the same role in Harvard Man. After an initial audition, he called her back and insisted she meet him at his hotel so they could workshop the role. Despite her reluctance, she went and met him in his room. As soon as she got there she alleges that he told her, “You know, I just have to tell you. I have masturbated countless times today thinking about you since we met at your audition.” Eww! He then had her read some passages from his other films then went to the bathroom. “When he came back he said, ‘I just jerked off in the bathroom thinking about you. Will you show me your pubic hair?’ I said no,” she recalls.

The Notebook star was horrified to learn from her agent that he had allegedly victimized other young actresses as well. “I got up very early in the morning and called my agent at the time. And she was outraged. She was very sorry. But she also said, ‘I can’t believe he did it again. This isn’t the first time that this has happened. He did this the last time that he was in town. He did this to one of my other actresses.’ That is when I got mad, because I felt like I was kind of thrown into the lion’s den and given no warning that he was a predator.”

McAdams continues, “ This has all got to stop. We need to start acknowledging what an epidemic this is, and what a deep-seated problem this is. You have to get it all out in the open and in the light so that we really can understand how pervasive this is. I think we almost have to exhaust ourselves sharing our experiences before the rebuilding can begin. And hopefully we never slip back into this darkness again.”

