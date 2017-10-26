Selena Gomez Performing At 2017 AMAs For First Time Since Kidney Transplant

This is so exciting! Selena Gomez will take the stage at the American Music Awards on Nov. 19 for her first performance since undergoing surgery for her kidney transplant. So will she perform her new hits?

Selena Gomez, 25, will return to the stage and perform her new single “Wolves” at the 2017 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, CA, as fans found out on Oct. 26. How awesome is that?! It’s unclear as to whether she’ll be joined by her collaborator Marshmello, but stay tuned!

“I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of,” Selena told fans on Instagram in September. “So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health,” she added, explaining that her longtime friend Francia Raisa stepped up to help and give her kidney. That being said, we’re so glad Selena is feeling up to performing again! See the best highlights from the 2016 American Music Awards here.

Meanwhile, reports are swirling that Selena and Justin Bieber, 23, have been hanging out again. So will he show up at the AMAs to support his friend? We’ll keep you posted! Hear more about Selena Gomez’s rekindled friendship with Justin Bieber.

