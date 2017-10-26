‘Survivor’ Castoff Reveals The Exact Moment She Should’ve Known Her Fate Was Sealed

This week’s ‘Survivor’ castoff breaks down what led to her elimination, the biggest way her tribemates blindsided her, the gameplay we didn’t get to see and so much more in this EXCLUSIVE interview!

As the only Healer on a new tribe of two Heroes — Chrissy and JP — and two Hustlers — Ryan and Ali — this week’s eliminated Survivor contestant, Roark, could’ve easily been sitting pretty as the swing vote. However, what she didn’t know, was that Ryan had secretly gifted Chrissy with a secret advantage earlier in the game, solidifying an alliance between the two of them, unbeknownst to anyone else. “We had NO idea!” she tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “We didn’t know about the advantage at all — no idea!” However, looking back, she says there was one exact moment where she should’ve realized that Ryan wasn’t going to vote with her and Ali, even though Ali was his original ally.

“One of my ‘coulda, woulda, shouldas’ is that JP, Chrissy and Ryan would kind of sleep on one side of the fire, and then Ali and I were on the other side of it,” she explains. “And I was always like…why isn’t Ryan sleeping with Ali? I thought they were so tight, so like, what’s going on? I vividly remember my gut feeling bad about that. But unfortunately, I didn’t click into the next tier of telling Ali that we had lost Ryan. I just didn’t take it there.” Still, as an avid fan of the game, Roark definitely respects Ryan’s gameplay.

“Ryan was probably correct to think a few moves ahead,” she admits. “Ali and I were bonding. He was right to assume I bonded equally with [Healers] Jessica and Desi. So, where did that leave him? He knew he was number one with Chrissy, so his move made perfect sense to me. As a fan, I completely defend his move.”

Since the Healers were so dominant throughout the beginning of the game, this week was Roark’s first tribal council, and there was a lot going on at that camp that we didn’t get to see. She says she and Desi were “ride or die tight” on the Healers tribe, and that, from the moment they got to beach, Jessica proposed an all-female alliance between the three of them. “I was trying to get Cole to throw a challenge,” she reveals. “I did not want to go into the merge six strong. I wanted to whittle the numbers down so we could weasel our small group into bigger groups. That’s a legitimate strategy. Unfortunately, we were doing the literal opposite. Even when we were so far behind on some of those challenges, we could NOT lose!”

