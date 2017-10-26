Rachel Robinson: MTV ‘Challenge’ Star Welcomes Twins & Marries Her GF In Same Week

Rachel Robinson has been busy! Not only did the reality star give birth to twins days ago, she also married her GF — and the 2 couldn’t be more excited about these life changes! See their adorable newborns here.

The good times just keep rolling for Rachel Robinson! The fitness guru, who is most known for appearing on MTV’s reality show The Challenge, gave birth to twin boys on Oct. 17, and they are just too cute for words! Not only that, but the new mom also dropped a major bombshell on Oct. 25, revealing via social media that she and her girlfriend, Natalie Gee, have officially tied the knot. Two babies AND a wife all in one week? Pretty amazing, right? Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest celeb kids in Hollywood.

Taking to Instagram, Rachel posted a super sweet photo of herself and Natalie cradling their bundles of joy. “I would like to introduce you to: Jesse & Jack Gee-Robinson,” she wrote. “The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today – please refer to @natgeebeauty as my wife. Thanks 😘.” Aw! Natalie posted a similar photo of her own, captioning the adorable family pic, “Thank you to Rachel, Jack & Jesse for the greatest week of my life. Today, I am back at @geebeautystudioMiami, ready, excited, and happy.” She also noted that Rachel is holding baby Jack while she is holding baby Jesse in the snapshot.

A week earlier, Natalie posted a precious photo of her infant sons, welcoming them into the world and introducing them to her fans. “👋🏽Please meet our sons, the Gee-Robinson Boys. There are absolutely no words to describe – they have made us the happiest family,” she wrote. “We cannot wait to surround them with the love, we know you all will share. Born 10.17.17.” Talk about an exciting time!

Rachel, who last appeared on Battle of the Exes back in 2012, announced in May that she was pregnant. “I know it has been a very long time since my last blog post, and I have taken a little hiatus from social media. Well, it is well deserved with the news I am about to share… Natalie and I will be welcoming twins in the fall, and we are excited to share the news with you all!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

Going into more detail on her website, she added, “We started the process a few months ago, and I feel so beyond blessed. Natalie is the partner I have been waiting for, and I cannot wait for this new journey to begin together as a family of 7. (Yes, 2 moms, 2 kids, 3 dogs…).” Congrats again, you two!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — aren’t the twins so adorable? Congratulate the happy new parents below!