Pamela Anderson, 50, Poses Completely Naked In Stunning Shoot & She’s Still Sexy As Ever

Even for Pamela Anderson, her new photoshoot is off the charts sexy! Pam’s flaunting her absolutely flawless, naked body in the new spread. We know you’re dying to see the (NSFW) pics, and we have them here!

She’s still got it! Actress, model, activist, and overall babe Pamela Anderson is 50 years old, but she doesn’t look like she’s aged a day since Baywatch. She knows she’s still got it, too! Pam stripped down completely, utterly naked for a cover shoot with David LaChapelle for King Kong Magazine, and the results were stunning — and a little too risqué, if that’s even possible. For the cover, Pam lounges on her back on a bed of flowers and tulle, nothing but a fan covering her chest. Her stomach is seriously so flat! An equally nude ballet dancer Sergei Polunin dragged her legs up to block the view of anything inappropriate. Oh, and they’re photoshopped into a scene from The Little Mermaid with Sebastian? Scroll down to see what we’re talking about!

Pam’s giving us serious Marilyn Monroe vibes in this photoshoot. The iconic blonde’s been compared to the OG plenty of times, but she’s truly embracing the similarities here. It’s all in the retro, platinum curled coif and luxe clothing. In another magnificent shot, she’s standing on a cobblestoned street with Sergei as he slips off her fur coat. Underneath, she’s only wearing her perfect birthday suit and a pair of stilettos. Damn!

