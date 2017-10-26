Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Collaborating On New Track? See Why Fans Think They’re Burying The Hatchet

Did Nicki Minaj just confirm that she’s teaming up with Cardi B for a new song? See the exciting evidence that has fans convinced the two rappers are putting their feud to rest once and for all!

Nicki Minaj, 34, and Cardi B, 24, are reportedly collaborating on a new song along with Migos, and fans are flipping out! While it’s still in the speculation stages, a fan account tweeted on Oct. 25 that a radio DJ claimed he’s heard a track featuring Nicki, Cardi and the trio, and that it will be arriving tomorrow, Oct. 27. You can see the tweet below.

Here’s where it gets interesting. After the tweet went viral and was retweeted by a major fan account, Nicki weighed in later that night: “N yes we teamed up on that heat.” Fans immediately freaked out at the supposed confirmation, and many are applauding the women for joining forces! “Shows that women in rap (or music in general) can work together rather than being at each others throats despite the fact that people try to pit them against each other,” one wrote on Reddit. “YAAAAASSSSSSS,” another agreed. See more pics of Nicki Minaj.

Recently, both Nicki and Cardi have actually disputed rumors that they’re feuding. “Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it,” Nicki tweeted on Sept. 25 after Cardi’s hit “Bodak Yellow” went to #1. Cardi also told Billboard in August that she doesn’t “want problems with anybody.” She added: “I just want to make music and make money. I don’t really have time to look at other women and what they’re doing. I’m myself.”

Meanwhile, a snippet of an unreleased Cardi B track is making the rounds. Could this be the new song with Nicki? We’ll keep you posted!

They just said Migos has a song with Nicki & Cardi on the radio and it’s coming out Friday. The DJ said he already listened to it 🤔🤔 — ‎ㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤㅤ ️️ً (@NM4IsComing) October 25, 2017

N yes we teamed up on that heat — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) October 26, 2017

Are you ready for Nicki x Migos x Cardi? 🔥 https://t.co/jTPr9GmOCd — Nicki Minaj News (@NickiDaily) October 26, 2017

