Miami Dolphins Vs. Baltimore Ravens Live Stream: Watch The NFL Game Online

The Miami Dolphins look to continue their winning streak when they meet the Baltimore Ravens for another thrilling edition of ‘Thursday Night Football.’ The game kicks off at 8:25 PM ET so find out how to watch it.

The AFC East may be the toughest division in the NFL right now. While the New England Patriots are, unsurprisingly, on top, the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins are both 4-2. The Dolphins have been riding high, thanks to Jay Cutler, 34, but with the former Chicago Bears player out with an injury, are the good times over? The Dolphins head to Maryland to take on familiar foes, the Baltimore Ravens, and the clash should be crazy.

Matt Moore, 33, is expected to make his first start of the season. He stepped in after Jay suffered multiple cracked ribs during a clash against the New York Jets. Matt threw for 188 yards for two touchdowns (and one interception) to help the Dolphins rally to a 31-28 win. Despite the change in quarterbacks, the Ravens are not worried. “Both quarterbacks run the same offense; the rest of the guys out there will be the same guys,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said, per ESPN. “So, you’re preparing for the complete group, more than you are any one player.

“Each of the two quarterbacks brings a little something different. Matt Moore is a great quarterback; he’s proven that. We’ve played him before. We understand what he brings to the table, and that’ll be our focus and preparation,” Jim added. The Ravens are also adjusting, as they’re without their top three receivers: Jeremy Maclin, 29, and Breshad Perriman, 24, were out before the game, while Mike Wallace, 31, left with a potential concussion.

