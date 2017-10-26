Meghan Markle ‘Super Excited’ About Being A Royal: Announcing Prince Harry Engagement Soon

Wedding bells are (almost) ringing for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. But is she ready to handle being a royal? An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY Meghan’s feelings on marrying into the fam.

The next royal wedding may be Meghan Markle, 36, and Prince Harry‘s, 33, and fans are freaking out. But how does the Suits actress feel about her reported engagement, which could be announced any day now? An insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how Meghan feels about marrying into Britain’s royal family and revealing her wedding plans soon. Hint: she’s super excited, duh. Click here to see a timeline of Meghan and Harry’s relationship.

“Meghan and Prince Harry will be making their engagement announcement very soon,” the source said. “He already talked to her parents, asked permission and she met his family, including the Queen, so everything is set to be made public perhaps as soon as next month. Everything in the royal family is very well-organized, planned out and the palace is involved in this entire process. Meghan is freaking out about becoming royalty, she can’t wait for the official announcement and to join the family.” Ah, we cannot wait to see what kind of royal wedding Meghan and Harry will plan. Could they possibly outdo his big brother Prince William, 35, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton, 35?

Meghan and Harry reportedly met with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in an intimate tea party on Oct. 12. The meeting must have gone well, because another source told us that everyone’s on board with this pairing now. “Both the Queen and [his father] Prince Charles consider Harry’s happiness to be paramount, and they think Meghan is a great match for Harry, and that she will be a really good addition to the family,” the insider told us EXCLUSIVELY.

