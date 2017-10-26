Breaking News
Maroon 5 Announces 2018 ‘Red Pill Blues’ Tour: Are They Coming To Your City? — See Dates
Maroon 5 is going on tour, and you’re not going to want to miss it! See the full list of ‘Red Pill Blues Tour’ dates for North America here.
Maroon 5 (Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar) is heading out on the road in support of their upcoming album Red Pill Blues, which drops Nov. 3, and we can’t wait!
Tix go on sale Nov. 4 at 10:00 AM local time, and American Express Card Members can access a pre-sale on Oct. 30 at 12:00 PM. Plus, your ticket purchase will get a you a physical OR digital copy of the album! Yas.
The first leg kicks off on May 30 in Tacoma, WA, and ends with two nights in NYC in October. You can check out the full list of tour dates below! See photos of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo here.
See the dates:
|
May 30
|
Tacoma, WA
|
Tacoma Dome
|
June 1
|
Oakland, CA
|
Oracle Arena
|
June 2
|
Sacramento, CA
|
Golden 1 Center
|
June 4
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
The Forum
|
June 7
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Talking Stick Resort Arena
|
June 9
|
Dallas, TX
|
American Airlines Center
|
June 10
|
Houston, TX
|
Toyota Center
|
June 12
|
San Antonio, TX
|
AT&T Center
|
June 14
|
New Orleans, LA
|
Smoothie King Center
|
June 16
|
Tampa, FL
|
Amalie Arena
|
June 17
|
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
|
BB&T Center
|
September 7
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
Vivint Smart Home Arena
|
September 9
|
Denver, CO
|
Pepsi Center
|
September 11
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Sprint Center
|
September 13
|
St Louis, MO
|
ScottTrade Center
|
September 14
|
Chicago, IL
|
United Center
|
September 16
|
Milwaukee, WI
|
Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
|
September 18
|
St. Paul, MN
|
Xcel Energy Center
|
September 20
|
Indianapolis, IN
|
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
|
September 22
|
Louisville, KY
|
KFC Yum! Center
|
September 23
|
Nashville, TN*
|
Bridgestone Arena
|
September 25
|
Columbus, OH
|
Nationwide Arena
|
September 27
|
Toronto, ON
|
Air Canada Centre
|
September 29
|
Pittsburgh, PA*
|
PPG Paints Arena
|
September 30
|
Detroit, MI
|
Little Caesars Arena
|
October 2
|
Washington, DC
|
Capital One Arena
|
October 4
|
Charlotte, NC
|
Spectrum Center
|
October 6
|
Newark, NJ
|
Prudential Center
|
October 7
|
Boston, MA
|
TD Garden
|
October 10
|
Hartford, CT
|
XL Center
|
October 12
|
Philadelphia, PA
|
Wells Fargo Center
|
October 14
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
|
October 15
|
New York, NY
|
Madison Square Garden
HollywoodLifers, are you going to see Maroon 5 on tour? Tell us which city!