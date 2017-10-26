Breaking News

Maroon 5 Announces 2018 ‘Red Pill Blues’ Tour: Are They Coming To Your City? — See Dates

Maroon 5 Performing
REX/Shutterstock
View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Music Editor

Maroon 5 is going on tour, and you’re not going to want to miss it! See the full list of ‘Red Pill Blues Tour’ dates for North America here.

Maroon 5 (Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar) is heading out on the road in support of their upcoming album Red Pill Blues, which drops Nov. 3, and we can’t wait!

Tix go on sale Nov. 4 at 10:00 AM local time, and American Express Card Members can access a pre-sale on Oct. 30 at 12:00 PM. Plus, your ticket purchase will get a you a physical OR digital copy of the album! Yas.

The first leg kicks off on May 30 in Tacoma, WA, and ends with two nights in NYC in October. You can check out the full list of tour dates below! See photos of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo here.

See the dates:

May 30
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma Dome
June 1
Oakland, CA
Oracle Arena
June 2
Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center
June 4
Los Angeles, CA
The Forum
June 7
Phoenix, AZ
Talking Stick Resort Arena
June 9
Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center
June 10
Houston, TX
Toyota Center
June 12
San Antonio, TX
AT&T Center
June 14
New Orleans, LA
Smoothie King Center
June 16
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
June 17
Ft. Lauderdale, FL
BB&T Center
September 7
Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena
September 9
Denver, CO
Pepsi Center
September 11
Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center
September 13
St Louis, MO
ScottTrade Center
September 14
Chicago, IL
United Center
September 16
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center
September 18
St. Paul, MN
Xcel  Energy Center
September 20
Indianapolis, IN
Bankers Life Fieldhouse
September 22
Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center
September 23
Nashville, TN*
Bridgestone Arena
September 25
Columbus, OH
Nationwide Arena
September 27
Toronto, ON
Air Canada Centre
September 29
Pittsburgh, PA*
PPG Paints Arena
September 30
Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena
October 2
Washington, DC
Capital One Arena
October 4
Charlotte, NC
Spectrum Center
October 6
Newark, NJ
Prudential Center
October 7
Boston, MA
TD Garden
October 10
Hartford, CT
XL Center
October 12
Philadelphia, PA
Wells Fargo Center
October 14
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden
October 15
New York, NY
Madison Square Garden

HollywoodLifers, are you going to see Maroon 5 on tour? Tell us which city!