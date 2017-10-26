Maroon 5 Announces 2018 ‘Red Pill Blues’ Tour: Are They Coming To Your City? — See Dates

Maroon 5 is going on tour, and you’re not going to want to miss it! See the full list of ‘Red Pill Blues Tour’ dates for North America here.

Maroon 5 (Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, Mickey Madden, James Valentine, Matt Flynn, PJ Morton and Sam Farrar) is heading out on the road in support of their upcoming album Red Pill Blues, which drops Nov. 3, and we can’t wait!

Tix go on sale Nov. 4 at 10:00 AM local time, and American Express Card Members can access a pre-sale on Oct. 30 at 12:00 PM. Plus, your ticket purchase will get a you a physical OR digital copy of the album! Yas.

The first leg kicks off on May 30 in Tacoma, WA, and ends with two nights in NYC in October. You can check out the full list of tour dates below! See photos of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo here.

See the dates:

May 30 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome June 1 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena June 2 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center June 4 Los Angeles, CA The Forum June 7 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena June 9 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center June 10 Houston, TX Toyota Center June 12 San Antonio, TX AT&T Center June 14 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center June 16 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena June 17 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BB&T Center September 7 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena September 9 Denver, CO Pepsi Center September 11 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center September 13 St Louis, MO ScottTrade Center September 14 Chicago, IL United Center September 16 Milwaukee, WI Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center September 18 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center September 20 Indianapolis, IN Bankers Life Fieldhouse September 22 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center September 23 Nashville, TN* Bridgestone Arena September 25 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena September 27 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre September 29 Pittsburgh, PA* PPG Paints Arena September 30 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena October 2 Washington, DC Capital One Arena October 4 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center October 6 Newark, NJ Prudential Center October 7 Boston, MA TD Garden October 10 Hartford, CT XL Center October 12 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center October 14 New York, NY Madison Square Garden October 15 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

HollywoodLifers, are you going to see Maroon 5 on tour? Tell us which city!