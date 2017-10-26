‘Can’t Take It Back’: Curiosity Might Just Kill Logan Paul In This Creepy Clip

Don’t go in there, Logan Paul! In this EXCLUSIVE clip from his new movie, ‘Can’t Take It Back’, the YouTube star goes snooping in a room where something evil definitely went down.

Can’t Take It Back hits Shudder on Thursday, October 26 starring everyone’s favorite YouTube sensation, Logan Paul, 22. In the film, two high school friends find out the hard way that posting hateful comments on the Facebook page of a student who committed suicide is not a good idea. The joke gets taken a little too far, and eventually the friends are forced to face the consequences. In our EXCLUSIVE preview from the horror movie, Logan’s character finds his way into a disheveled bedroom where it appears whoever lived there was up to no good. Not a good move, Logan!

We see Logan as he arrives in the bedroom, fascinated by the nails that have been driven into the doorframe. He also notices there’s a piece of fabric hanging from one of the nails before showing us that his t-shirt has a rip in it. Hmm. As Logan continues to enter the messy room he finds a black tarp covering something in the middle of the floor. Despite every ounce of our bodies telling him to turn around and run for his life, Logan leans down to remove the tarp only to find what appears to be some sort of satanic symbol drawn on the floor. Is that red paint… or blood? No time to find out, because things only continue to get creepier from that moment on. Yikes!

As previously mentioned, Can’t Take It Back will premiere on AMC’s streaming service, Shudder, on October 26 — just in time for Halloween weekend. The subscription service is available in the US, Canada, UK, and Ireland. You can sign up for a 7-day FREE trial to check out their massive library of horror, thrillers and suspense!

