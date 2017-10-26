‘L&HH’ NYC Star Bianca Attacks New Cast Member Bri As Feud Erupts Ahead Of Season 8 Premiere

Oh no! Word has it Bianca is out for blood on the upcoming premiere of ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’! She’s got a serious beef with newcomer Bri! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details.

Although this season of Love & Hip Hop NYC isn’t even out of the gate yet, there’s already a HUGE feud in the works! Recently a promo was released teasing several scenes in which newcomer Bri is seething over Bianca, 26! “She’s never gonna look better than me. She’s never gonna rap better than me. And she’s never gonna be more poppin’ than me,” she vents. She sounds pretty irate and now, thanks to our insiders, we’re starting to learn why! Head here for loads more pics from the ‘L&HH NYC’ crew!

“Bianca is bullying Bri and then trying to turn around and complain about being the victim,” a L&HH insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She says Bri won’t stop talking trash about her but it’s really the other way around. She’s done nothing but try to mess with Bri; anytime they’re in the same room she tries to start a fight. She took off her shoe and tried to hit Bri in the head with it. Then she turns around and tries to say Britney’s the one that’s at fault, it’s disgusting.” Could this incident be the almost-fight that goes down in the promo?!

Our insider went on to add that, in their opinion, Bianca is seriously threatened by Bri and that’s what this is about! “And the real problem is that Bianca is jealous of Bri because she’s got more talent than her, plain and simple. Bri isn’t a fighter but she’s got no choice but to fight back against Bianca and her bullying. She’s trying to break her down but Bri isn’t going to let it happen. It’s stupid that Bianca is trying to play like she’s the victim, she’s the one that starting all the fights.” Whoa! The fiery feuds just keep coming! Cannot wait until next week! Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop premieres on Monday at 8/7c on VH1!

