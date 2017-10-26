‘L&HH’ NYC Star Bianca Attacks New Cast Member Bri As Feud Erupts Ahead Of Season 8 Premiere
Oh no! Word has it Bianca is out for blood on the upcoming premiere of ‘Love & Hip Hop New York’! She’s got a serious beef with newcomer Bri! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details.
Although this season of Love & Hip Hop NYC isn’t even out of the gate yet, there’s already a HUGE feud in the works! Recently a promo was released teasing several scenes in which newcomer Bri is seething over Bianca, 26! “She’s never gonna look better than me. She’s never gonna rap better than me. And she’s never gonna be more poppin’ than me,” she vents. She sounds pretty irate and now, thanks to our insiders, we’re starting to learn why! Head here for loads more pics from the ‘L&HH NYC’ crew!
“Bianca is bullying Bri and then trying to turn around and complain about being the victim,” a L&HH insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She says Bri won’t stop talking trash about her but it’s really the other way around. She’s done nothing but try to mess with Bri; anytime they’re in the same room she tries to start a fight. She took off her shoe and tried to hit Bri in the head with it. Then she turns around and tries to say Britney’s the one that’s at fault, it’s disgusting.” Could this incident be the almost-fight that goes down in the promo?!
Our insider went on to add that, in their opinion, Bianca is seriously threatened by Bri and that’s what this is about! “And the real problem is that Bianca is jealous of Bri because she’s got more talent than her, plain and simple. Bri isn’t a fighter but she’s got no choice but to fight back against Bianca and her bullying. She’s trying to break her down but Bri isn’t going to let it happen. It’s stupid that Bianca is trying to play like she’s the victim, she’s the one that starting all the fights.” Whoa! The fiery feuds just keep coming! Cannot wait until next week! Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop premieres on Monday at 8/7c on VH1!
One I think im switching my career to Major League Baseball & two like I said if people JUST LEAVE ME ALONE LET ME COLLECT MY MONEY DO MY MUSIC LIVE MY LIFE AND NOT HATE ON ME THEN LIFE WOULD BE PEACEFUL ‼️ want to get this out now before Monday comes & set the record straight WELCOME TO SEASON 8 SB: Breanna doesn’t like me because she’s jealous of me mainly cause people say she’s the less hot version Of me webstar tried to make her be me after he rode the wheels off of Chicken noodle soup and wanted to become the rapper instead of helping my career and it didn’t work so he used the swag kids and her to get fame people get her confused and ask her is she young B so that’s why she really hates me I have NO Issues or NO BEEF with this girl and the only reason why I keep violating is because she said she was gonna drag me when she saw me which means fight me for all the people who don’t know slang under my ex boyfriends post so it was lit for her but I never said anything bad about this girl or disliked her she post about me talks about me and always subs me she hates me so so much but I know it’s just a self hatred thing the girl has some talent so I don’t know why she’s jealous of me just wish she would put all her energy in that than into me because I be in my own world God bless 🙏🏽✌🏽 10 plus dropping January 2018 @lovehiphopvh1 #LHHNY #ANTIBULLYING #INTERNETBULLIES 🙅🏽 #NOTWITTERFINGERS #BONGODS 😈
A post shared by Bianca Bonnie #BONGOD ⁶𓅓 (@biancaisking) on
