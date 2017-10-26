Latin AMAs 2017: See Fifth Harmony & More Rock The Hottest Looks On The Red Carpet

It’s getting hot in here! The biggest stars are out for the Latin American Music Awards and we’ve got all the most stunning fashion from the carpet! Check it out right here!

The Latin American Music Awards are here again and all your favorite artists are absolutely killing it on the red carpet, which happens to purple tonight! First and foremost, we gotta mention Fifth Harmony‘s four distinctive and sexy gowns! They ranged from delicate embroidery to sequins to smoldering cutouts and we’re loving all of it! But the lovable foursome aren’t just on hand to make you hot under the collar! They’re premiering their new collaboration, “Por Favor,” with Pitbull, 36, during the show!

But they certainly weren’t the only stars lighting up this night of awards. Co-host Becky G, 20, also dropped by to grace us with her gorgeous looks! She opted for a jaw-dropping sheer number with loads of detailing that allowed the songstress to truly off her ample assets! Wow! Sofia Reyes, 22, made an appearance as well in a playful light-blue jumper with sexy ornate cutouts. We approve!

But the fun didn’t end there! Tons more beloved staples from the Latin music scene brought their unique brand of fun to the proceedings. Mexican singer-songwriter Gloria Trevi, 49, sashayed down the carpet in a divine purple gown boasting a sea of ruffles! Alejandra Guzman, also 49, was looking fierce in an elaborate skirt and vest teasing a see-through midsection showcasing her tight tummy! Wanna see more? Check out the full gallery right here!

TONIGHT!! Get ready. #PorFavor with @pitbull 🔥 A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on Oct 26, 2017 at 2:53pm PDT

HollywoodLifers, which celeb’s outfit is your favorite? Anyone whose look you absolutely can’t stand? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below and enjoy the show!