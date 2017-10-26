Last Minute Halloween Costumes — See HL’s 7 Top Picks: Watch Our Video

You only have a couple days left until Halloween, and if you’re fresh out of ideas, don’t worry! HollywoodLife is sharing our top picks for 2017!

You may have had plans for an elaborate and hysterical Halloween costume, but we know, time flies. If you haven’t picked up anything yet, see our top 7 ideas for a last-minute costume. You can get these at Spirit Halloween, which has stores nationwide, PLUS, they have 2-day shipping if you order online. To be super topical, you can be Eleven from Stranger Things, as modeled in our video above by Lauren. The pink dress, knee-high socks and blonde wig are easy and quick for a timely option. For a trendy movie look, try Belle from Beauty and the Beast — that’s me, twirling in the video above. I am naturally blonde, so I added a brunette wig from Racquel Welch‘s line with HairUWear. It was perfect!

Avery channeled her inner Rey from Star Wars, having a little too much fun with a lightsaber. More classic costumes include a football player, like Jenna above, or Supergirl, modeled by Kathleen. If you want to get some laughs, check out Ali’s loofah costume. Carry some body wash for extra credit. Gab was a banana, and she was also eating a banana while modeling the costume. That’s just how she rolls.

Don’t forget to read how to make a costume for under $15 and how to create a costume with things already in your closet!

HollywoodLifers, do you like our last minute costume ideas?