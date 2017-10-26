Is ‘Sex and the City 3’ Still Happening? ‘We’ll Figure Out Something’, Says Kristin Davis

Even though Kim Cattrall won’t come back as Samantha, her ‘SATC’ co-star Kristin Davis is optimistic that something can be done to resurrect the ‘Sex and the City 3’ film. We’ve got what she had to say.

Kim Cattrall, 61, broke the hearts of Sex and the City fans everywhere when she revealed that there is no way she will ever step into Samantha Jones’ fashionable heels ever again. That effectively killed plans for the SATC 3 movie that was in the works, and all of her other co-stars were totally on board with it. Now Kristin Davis, 52, is being ever optimistic like her character Charlotte that maybe something can still be worked out. “I’m just grateful. I know my co-stars are grateful as well that we have the fan support, that we have each other, that we love each other,” she explained to E! News on Oct. 25. “We still…maybe we’ll figure out something to do, I don’t know, it would be great.”

Kristin continued, “I just feel like it’s a positive thing all the way around. I’m sad that we’re not doing the movie but at the same time, I love the support so much and I’m so grateful for it.” With all of the fan support there has been chatter that the movie could come back without Kim, which initially was completely out of the question. Even Willie Garson, 52, who played Stanford Blatch, said it had to be all four ladies or no deal at all. He claimed that everyone was in agreement over the last six months to get back on screen one last time, but it was Kim’s decision to ultimately bail that put the kibosh on the project. See some of the best moments from Sex and the City here!

Carrie Bradshaw herself Sarah Jessica Parker, 52, confirmed that a story idea and third film plan were in the works, but that it was dead. “It’s over…we’re not doing it,” the star told Extra on Sept. 28. “I’m disappointed,” she added, saying, “We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story.” Reports began swirling that Kim’s diva demands for a third film weren’t met and that’s why she pulled out. Not so fast the actress said, tweeting at the time that, “The only ‘DEMAND’ I ever made was that I didn’t want to do a 3rd film. And that was back in 2016.”

