Kim Kardashian, JLo & More Stars Who Just Made Wearing Sweatpants Look Sexy

We have a love-hate relationship with sweatpants. On one hand, they’re probably the comfiest clothing option of all time, but, on the other hand, they’re not always super stylish. Wearing sweats have become synonymous with looking like you couldn’t be bothered to put on real clothes that morning. Luckily, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, 37, Kylie Jenner, 20 and Gigi Hadid, 22, have started reclaiming the loose-fitting bottoms by miraculously making them look incredibly chic.

Kim paired the simplest pair of grey sweats with a sports bra and a pair of Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers when she was spotted out in Woodland Hills, CA with North, 4, and Saint, 1 on Sept. 22. She wore the same outfit later that night when she grabbed dinner at Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, CA. Meanwhile, little sis Kylie has been using the cozy pants for something more professional — the reality TV star recently wore a basic pair of sweatpants to promote her second QUAY X Kylie sunglasses collection in an Instagram ad. She paired the bottoms with a white tank top, a few rings, and a killer pair of new sunnies, of course. Even Jennifer Lopez, 48, the queen of sexy style, has been seen sporting her own take on the groutfit when she headed to a Brooklyn studio in drawstring sweats with a matching knit sweater on Oct. 19. See more of JLo’s hottest looks here!

Basically, sweatpants are officially sexy — and we couldn’t be happier about it. The pants make it possible to get through your day with ease no matter what your schedule looks like. Need to hit up the gym? You’re good to go. Need to run a bunch of errands before catching a flight? You’re all set to jet set. Have a majorly important meeting with the CEO of your company? OK, maybe sweatpants don’t work for every occasion. Click through our gallery of stars wearing sweats for some ideas on how to pull off a look that’s both cool and comfy.

