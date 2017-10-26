Is Khloe Kardashian Flaunting Baby Bump For 1st Time In Sexy Leather Corset Top? See Pic

Looks like Khloe Kardashian’s finally reached the point where she can’t hide her pregnant belly! Rocking a tight top in a new pic, she seemed to put her bump on display — & she looked amazing! See the pic here.

After weeks of shielding her midsection, it appears Khloe Kardashian, 33, has FINALLY given fans a peek of her growing baby bump! Recently seen in large baggy clothing and/or hiding behind a large bag, the reality star stepped out on Oct. 26 sporting a tight leather top, and there’s no question her belly is rounder than usual. Khloe also had on a furry black jacket and was carrying an olive green bag. We love how Khloe’s maternity style is JUST as chic as her regular style! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PIC.

In the new photo, Khloe is in NYC as Keeping Up With The Kardashians cameras roll, proving her baby bump will make its debut on the show sometime in the future! Hopefully this also means, Khloe will announce her pregnancy news sooner rather than later — after all, her stomach’s only going to get bigger! The star is reportedly already 22 months along in her first pregnancy, which puts her due date around February. She’s reportedly expecting a baby boy with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. Click here to see adorable pics of Khloe with her siblings’ kids.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Khloe has been maintaining her strict healthy lifestyle throughout her pregnancy. However, she’s also been experiencing some major cravings — including peanut butter! She’s not alone though, as sister Kylie Jenner, 20, who’s also pregnant, has apparently been obsessed with peanut butter lately as well. “Kylie got together with Khloe recently and they were both shocked to learn that they are both really into the same foods while expecting,” a source close to the Kardashians told us EXCLUSIVELY.

“Most everyone can relate to craving pizza and ice cream, which Kylie and Khloe can’t seem to get enough of lately, but oddly they are also both really into peanut butter and pickles too.” On top of that, Kylie has apparently been putting the nutty spread on EVERYTHING — toast, crackers, celery and cookies — while “Khloe has been eating it straight out of the jar.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you convinced Khloe’s pregnant? Are you excited for her official announcement?