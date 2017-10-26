Kendall Jenner & Blake Griffin ‘Full-On’ Dating: Is She Finally Ready to Settle Down?

It’s official! Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin are finally a legit couple after months of wondering when the two would finally update their relationship status. Does this mean Kendall will start cheering for the Clippers instead of the Lakers?

Kendall Jenner is no longer playing the field — it’s about time! The 21-year-old has reportedly taken her fling with Blake Griffin, 28, to the next level. “They’re legit. They’re a full-on couple,” a source close to Kendall told Us Weekly. “Kendall has been going to a lot of his games and they have been enjoying time at home when Blake is in town. They’re good.” The couple started being spotted together Does this mean the supermodel is finally ready to settle down?

We’re so excited that the couple is officially together — especially since Kendall is still rooting for the Lakers instead of Blake’s team, the Los Angeles Clippers, according to one of our insiders. “Everything is really cool with them both and they are really interested in being together,” a source close to Kendall told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They continue to have fun and want to hang out at all times and be together and make the relationship a success. The one thing that upsets him though about her is that she is a Lakers fan and he can’t change that. Its not going to be a deal breaker for their relationship. But it is a little bit of a slap in the face for Blake, since he obviously plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.” Hey, there’s nothing wrong with some friendly competition! We’re glad the pair decided their rivalry wasn’t a complete deal-breaker. Click here to see pics of Kendall and Blake.

Even though Kendall is reportedly still a Lakers fan, she’s already started showing support for her new boyfriend. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was spotted court-side cheering on Blake as his team took on her alleged faves on Oct. 19. The legend of the “Kardashian Curse,” also apparently doesn’t apply to the Jenners since Blake’s team actually won in Kendall’s presence.

