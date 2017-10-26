Kate Middleton Reportedly Pregnant With Twin Girls: She & Prince William Were ‘Shocked’

Omg — is Kate Middleton expecting double? A new report claims the royal family is preparing to welcome not 1, but 2 new babies next year. But even crazier? The children are reportedly identical twin GIRLS!

If the report is true, Kate Middleton‘s, 35, and Prince William‘s, 35, hands are about to be VERY full next spring! While Kensington Palace announced in September that the Duke and Duchess are expecting baby number three, a new report claims they’re ACTUALLY preparing to welcome their third and fourth children in one fell swoop! “Kate and William were both shocked when they found out,” an alleged royal insider told Life & Style magazine. Those close to the couple are even reportedly claiming that not only are Kate and William expecting twins in April, but that the babies are both girls — and they’re identical! Click here to see adorable pics of the royal family.

The first people to find out about Kate and William’s double baby joy, according to the publication, were Kate’s mom Carole Middleton, 62, and Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, 34. “She excitedly called to tell them the news,” the mag’s source shared. How sweet is that? Of course no one’s more thrilled about the babies than the expectant mom and dad though, as they both love parenthood more than anything! In fact, William has previously said, “It is fantastic having a lovely little family,” while Kate’s gushed in the past, “Becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience.”

So far, no names have been decided on, according to the media outlet’s insider. However, the royals do have a list of girls’ names they like. One thing seems certain though — “they don’t plan to coordinate them.” While most parents like to dress identical twins alike, Kate has apparently made it clear that she wants her daughters to “be individuals and allowed to develop their own personalities.” In terms of names, right now they’re reportedly discussing classic monikers such as “Victoria, Alice, Olivia, Alexandra, and Elizabeth.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017

Already proud parents of Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2, we think those names will fit right in! Although the baby/babies’ due date isn’t until April, Kate and William have already began preparing the nursery. “The twins will sleep in separate bedrooms but will share a playroom with George and Charlotte,” the insider explained. On top of that, Kate is apparently determined to remain a hands-on mom — even while tackling four children under five!

“William thinks Kate is being unrealistic, and is trying to convince her to hire someone else,” the insider added. “He fears Kate will be taking on too much once the twins are born, especially as the couple will continue to balance family life and royal duties.” Twins or not, it’s clear Kate and William will be very busy next year. And we can’t wait to find out more!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Kate is actually expecting twins? Are you excited for the new royal baby to arrive?