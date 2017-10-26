Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez: He’s Been Treating Her ‘Great’ In Aftermath Of Kidney Transplant

It took a life-saving surgery for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez to rekindle their friendship, but since her kidney transplant, he’s been there to support her in a very mature way.

We’ve seen this all a dozen times before: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez just can’t seem to quit each other! This time around, though, things are very different — she’s in a serious relationship with someone else, The Weeknd, and Justin has reportedly shown a whole lot of growth recently. As HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY reporter, the exes reunited following her kidney transplant this summer. “He has been great to her since her surgery and they are on good terms right now,” a source told Us Weekly, with another adding, “They realized it was time to grow past their history and move on. They’ve grown up a lot in the past couple of years and are mature about the situation.”

The mag also reports that mutual friends helped Justin and Sel come back together, and that they’ve spent a lot of time together at church in recent weeks. News broke that these two were hanging out again after photos surfaced of him arriving to her home on Oct. 22. Don’t fret about her relationship with The Weeknd, though — things are going strong between them, and TMZ reported that there’s absolutely “nothing romantic” going on between Selena and Justin. The 27-year-old is currently on tour, but he’s set to wrap up this string of dates on Nov. 2. After that, he won’t be on the road again until he travels to Australia and New Zealand throughout December.

After her kidney surgery, “Selena realized life is fragile and that she shouldn’t take anything for granted,” HollywoodLife.com‘s source explained EXCLUSIVELY. “It improved her relationship with The Weeknd and made her realize she should patch up relationships with those that have been important to her in the past, which is why she went back to talking to Justin and why she made sure to get back in the good graces of Demi [Lovato].”

HollywoodLifers, are you glad to see Selena and Justin hanging out again? DO you think the friendship will last?