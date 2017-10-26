Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Were Going Through ‘Tough Time’ When He Recorded ‘Faithful’

Fans freaked when a new Justin Bieber track called ‘Faithful’ leaked, and now his producer has exclusively confirmed to HollywoodLife.com that Selena Gomez was on JB’s mind when he made the love song!

An unreleased Justin Bieber song by the name of “Faithful” made the rounds on Oct. 25, and the producer behind the romantic track, which was ultimately left off 2015’s Purpose, exclusively tells HollywoodLife.com that it was written with Selena Gomez, 25, in mind.

“I’m not 100% sure [it’s about Selena], but they were going through a tough time when he wrote it,” Timothy ‘BOS’ Bullock tells us of the song, which Justin teased on his Instagram in July 2014 (watch the clip above.) “You have to ask Justin,” he adds. Fair enough! Jelena officially split in 2014, giving The Biebs plenty of opportunities to channel his emotions through song.

As we previously knew, BOS also reportedly spoke to other fans about the track, via Justin Bieber Wiki. “He was venting about Selena at the time,” he told one user on Instagram. “It’s one of his favorites and we planned on finishing it,” BOS told another of the song, which has Justin lamenting about the end of a relationship. Hopefully we’ll get to hear the official version one day!

Check out more of the lyrics to “Faithful:”

‘Cause I’m faithful

Faithful yeah

‘Cause I’m faithful

I don’t want to hurt your heart

But I told you from the start

‘Cause I’m faithful

You know I’m faithful Everyday you’re wondering

Asking me who was I with and where I been

Write ’em all

‘Cause baby I am leaving

You know that I’m moving on, moving on

I’m moving on, I’m moving on

You made a promise

Girl at least I’m honest

HollywoodLifers, do you think Justin will ever release “Faithful?”