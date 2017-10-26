JFK Assassination Files Released: Read The Most Shocking Details From The Historic Documents

Thousands of classified documents from the investigation into President John F. Kennedy’s death have been released, and they are shedding a new light into his assassination. We’ve got the shocking files!

The National Archives dropped a whopping 2,800 files related to the Nov. 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Oct. 26. Some of the documents originally scheduled for release were held back at the last-minute by President Donald Trump, 71, causing a bit of a controversy. Still, journalists, historians and the general public will be pouring over these incredible files with a fine tooth comb. We here at HollywoodLife.com are going through them right now, so keep checking back for the shocking revelations from these historical documents. If you would like to read them yourself, you can do that by clicking right here.

President Kennedy’s 1963 assassination has fueled conspiracy theories for more than 50 years, and the release of the over 3000 declassified files leaves people with more questions than answered. The Warren Commission, led by Supreme Court Justice Earl Warren and formed by President Lyndon B. Johnson, concluded in 1964 that JFK was fatally shot by Lee Harvey Oswald in the back of a convertible in Dallas, and he acted alone. But did he? Conspiracy theorists think there’s more to the story than the government wanted us to know.

Some of the most popular theories from the past 50 years:

Cuban leader Fidel Castro allegedly killed JFK before the Kennedy administration could apparently kill him. Relations between Cuba and the United States were volatile at the time. During the Kennedy administration is when travel and trade between the two countries was banned. Oswald also allegedly passed out pro-Castro leaflets in his hometown, New Orleans.

Oswald defected to the Soviet Union in 1959 and returned to the US in 1962 — during the Cold War. The Soviets allegedly recruited Oswald to kill Kennedy. Oswald also allegedly traveled to Mexico in September 1963, two months before Kennedy’s death, to try to get a visa at the Cuban embassy. Documents related to this period of time are expected to be released within the declassified files.

Possibly the most popular conspiracy theory of all is that there was allegedly a second shooter working with Oswald, who was hiding on the grassy knoll near the roadside when Kennedy’s motorcade drove past. Another thought: the Kennedy administration allegedly tried to get mafia members to kill Castro, and they turned on the president.

Despite what President Donald Trump, 71, has said, he did not call for the declassification of the documents that make up over 3000 files. The release was determined 25 years ago by the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act of 1992. The files were to be released on October 26, 2017, unless the sitting president barred it from happening for some reason.

