Jeremy Meeks ‘Wants To Introduce Female Hot Felon To His Agent’ — She Has ‘Real Potential’

Paying it forward! Are you loving the new “hot felon” Mirella Ponce, 20, as much as us?! Well, according to our insider, so is Jeremy Meeks, 33! You know, the original “hot felon”! And we’re even hearing that he wants to try to help Mirella jumpstart a modeling career! Head here to take a look at some unforgettable celebrity mugshots!

“Jeremy‘s phone has been blowing up all day with friends texting him pics of the new hot felon woman,” a source close to Jeremy shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “After laughing about it for a while, Jeremy showed the pic to his own modeling manager who agreed that she shows real potential. Now Jeremy is taking to find this girl and introduce her to his agent. Jeremy thinks that her life could possibly be transformed the same way his was. He thinks this is his way to give back and show some gratitude. He found a great life outside of prison and he would love to change her life too.” How sweet!

As we previously reported, Mirella was arrested on a weapons charge in Fresno, CA on Oct. 23. In no time, the mugshot of the tattoo-laden stunner was picked up by countless media outlets. She is apparently a member of the Tiny Rascal Gang. Yes, it’s a real gang. She had been stopped by police while in a vehicle with her child and a gun. She and two other gang members were arrested on the spot. Well…it looks like her mugshot might just have turned her life around!

