Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Make Sizzling Red Carpet Debut: She Smolders In Tight Black Dress

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green turned heads at their 1st red carpet event as a couple, but it was Chloe who stole the show. The TopShop heiress looked gorgeous in black, and SO in love with her BF.

At long last, Jeremy Meeks, 33, and Chloe Green, 26, have made it red carpet official! The Hot Felon-turned model and his beautiful billionaire girlfriend stunned at the Princess Grace Awards charity event in London, looking oh-so in love! They gazed into each other’s eyes during the step and repeat portion of the evening, and it’s no secret that Jeremy was getting a little peek at her body, too! And how couldn’t he? Chloe looked beautiful in a sexy, yet demure black gown paired with sky-high Christian Louboutin heels. You can’t hide those red soles! She showed just a hint of cleavage in the otherwise modest gown. Jeremy matched in a dapper black suit and tie combo as they hobnobbed with London elite.

They weren’t shy about a little PDA at the October 25 charity event, despite the fact that her mother, Tina Green, was third-wheeling it. It definitely looks like Tina, the wife of billionaire TopShop and Miss Selfridge store owner Philip Green, approves of Jeremy and his relationship with her daughter. It’s all in the body language. Tina’s posing between Jeremy and Chloe, pulling both her daughter and her boyfriend close to her sides. Jeremy clearly has his arm around Tina, too! It’s so nice when everyone can get along!

Jeremy and Chloe are really taking their relationship to the next level with so many family affairs. He just introduced Chloe to one of the most important people in his life, his 7-year-old son, Jeremy Meeks Jr. It looked like things went well during their fun lunch together at The Ivy in Los Angeles. Who are they going to meet from each other’s lives next?

