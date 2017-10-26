‘Jane’ Film Director Brett Morgen Answers 5 Questions On The Must-See Jane Goodall Doc

If you are desperate for a real-life heroine, then run to see ‘Jane,’ a fascinating documentary about chimpanzee guru, Jane Goodall, who has devoted her life to observing & learning about the primates. Here, our exclusive interview with the director.

Almost everything that we now know about chimpanzees — their high intelligence, their close family groups, their sophisticated language of communication — we know thanks to Dame Jane Goodall. Goodall, now 83 years old, has devoted her life to studying the primate that shares 95% of the same DNA as human beings. She knows all of that because she did an extraordinary thing — she virtually lived with chimpanzees in the heart of Gombe Stream National Park in Tanzania beginning in 1960. It was something that no human being had ever done.

Now, her life — both her remarkable career and her personal family life — can be seen in a beautiful, new documentary, Jane, by Academy Award-nominated director Brett Morgen. Morgen is able to take us right along with Jane, a then-28-year-old, who would spend days and weeks on end from dawn until dusk observing chimpanzees. Morgen accessed over 140 hours of color footage filmed in the 1960s which was stored in the National Geographic archives and had never been seen before. Much of it was originally shot by Dutch wildlife photographer and cinematographer Hugo van Lawick, who fell in love with Jane as he worked with her. The pair later married and had a son, Hugo Eric, before divorcing in 1974.

It was that footage which inspired documaker Brett Morgen, who previously directed and produced The Kid Stays In The Picture and Cobain: Montage Of Heck, to take on this project. Here, he answers 5 Key Questions about Jane.

1. What was Jane Goodall able to do and learn about chimpanzees that no one else was able to?

Brett Morgen: No one had ever cohabited with wild chimpanzees before. Jane would sit outside in the sun for hours without food and without water. She had a certain constitution that enabled her to do this — her father was a Le Mans marathon race car driver — so she was able to watch and observe the chimpanzees in an immersive way. Not only did Jane get to a point where the chimps accepted her like family, but she was able to touch them. No one else can do that again. There is a rule in Gombe Park now that you can’t touch the chimpanzees. Plus, a man could not have done this — chimps would be much more aggressive with a man.

Editors Note: Goodall was able through her observations to learn that chimpanzees had unique, individual personalities and that they expressed emotions and affection — gave hugs, kisses and pats on the back, all just like humans. They also had close relationships with other chimpanzees that could last a lifetime. They used rudimentary fools and had a language of gestures.

2. Is it true that you learned that Jane was actually inspired to raise her own son by observing the way mother chimps raised their offspring?

Brett Morgen: In the chimpanzee world, the moms don’t know who the father is, but Jane saw that there were astonishing similarities with humans in the mother and child relationship. Jane decided to raise her son, Hugo, based on the findings of one mother chimpanzee, Flo, and her offspring. She saw Flo using constant touching, patience and distraction, rather than punishment.

3. Why did you decide to do this film?

Brett Morgen: I wasn’t a huge Jane fan at all and was at first reluctant to get involved. There were a lot of Jane Goodall films already, but when I saw all of this previously unreleased footage, I was completely mesmerized. [Wildlife photographer/cinematographer] Hugo had shot footage in Gombe that will never be seen again. It’s like the moon landing — it was grandiose moment in the history of civilization to see since no one had ever cohabited with wild chimpanzees before. And Jane had no fear being close to the chimps. She just felt like she belonged there. That nothing would ever harm her — that she was protected.

4. Why Did Jane Goodall and Hugo ultimately break up, although you see them fall in love in this film?

Brett Morgen: She and her husband decided that the work they were doing was more important than being together. She needed to stay in Gombe in Tanzania and Hugo wanted to go and document the wilderness of the Serengeti (another national park in Tanzania.)

5. Why did you feel this was the right time for the film Jane to come out?

Brett: The previously unseen film footage that I was able to use in Jane had been sitting in a vault since 1968. This time chose us. There was never a time that Jane was more relevant. When we had the LA premiere for Jane recently, more than 18,000 people were in the audience. It was the biggest audience for a documentary in history. And at the end, Jane got a 12 minute standing ovation. You could feel the hunger and the need to wrap ourselves around “goodness.” I’m a massive Jane fan now. I’m sure sure that we would have had the “hunger” for Jane if this film had some out during the Obama administration. Jane has spent every day of her life making the world a better place. Today, at 83, she travels 300 days a year [working to protect chimpanzees and educating people about them.] She knows her days are numbered so she is doing this for our future generations.

Yes, thanks to Jane Goodall we now know a tremendous amount about the intelligent, highly social chimpanzee, which must be protected.