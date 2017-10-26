‘Jigsaw’ Brings ‘Saw’ Franchise Back To Life: But Is The Killer Really Alive?

Is he or isn’t he? That’s the question on every ‘Saw’ fans mind as they prepare to see the newest installment in the franchise, ‘Jigsaw’.

It’s been seven years since the last Saw film was released in 2010, and now, Jigsaw, is bringing the gore-filled franchise back to life. With the latest installment being released on Friday, October 27, many fans are wondering whether or not they’ll see their favorite serial killer, Tobin Bell‘s Jigsaw, back in action on the big screen. The trailer has teased that John Kramer, aka Jigsaw, could possibly be alive as we see police digging up his grave. It also shows an officer say, “We’re chasing a dead man,” with a forensic analyst later revealing that they’ve discovered Jigsaw’s blood underneath the fingernails of a new victim. “That’s impossible,” one detective says… but is it?

Well, to be honest, sort of. As fans of the franchise know, we witness John/Jigsaw’s death at the very end of Saw III. We watch as he takes his last breath, with flashes of his many, many victims crossing the screen — including his last, his own apprentice, Amanda (Shawnee Smith). In Saw IV we actually get to see John/Jigsaw’s autopsy, in which his body is cut open and examined. Inside his body they find a cassette tape and the gore continues because Jigsaw has left his serial killing legacy to others to continue. And so it does for at least three more films until Saw 3D: The Final Chapter in 2010. Since Saw has stayed far, far away from the “supernatural” aspect of most horror films, it’s unlikely that Jigsaw could somehow be resurrected for the new film. However, there is always the possibility that he faked his own death. It’s unclear how that would be explained what with us having seen him die and be sliced open on the autopsy table, but anything is possible, right?

Fans are also being thrown off by the fact that Tobin Bell is listed as a cast member in Jigsaw on IMDb. It’s worth noting that anyone can update IMDb, much like Wikipedia, but that if Jigsaw’s original voice is used or heard in the film, that could explain Tobin’s appearance. We’ll just have to wait and find out when the new movie finally hits theaters on October 27!

