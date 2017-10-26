Iowa Couple Charged With Murder After Infant Son’s Body Was Found Rotting In A Swing

This is absolutely horrific. A young couple from Iowa has been charged with the murder of their baby boy after the 4-month-old’s body was found infested with maggots. Get the details here.

Cheyanne Harris, 20, and Zachary Koehn, 28, were arrested in Alta Vista, Iowa on Oct. 25 for the first-degree murder and child endangerment of their son, Sterling Daniel Koehn. The four-month-old’s corpse was found rotting in a baby swing within the couple’s home back in August. Cheyanne and Zachary, who are being held on $100,000 bond, will have their preliminary hearing on Nov. 2. They’ll face a sentence of life imprisonment if they’re convicted.

Deputies and paramedics called to the couple’s apartment around 1 P.M. on Aug. 30 found Sterling’s tiny body, according to Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Zachary told deputies that everything seemed fine earlier that day, and that Cheyanne fed their son at 9 A.M., but when she checked on him between 11 and 11:30 A.M., the baby was dead. His story, however, doesn’t line up with the infant’s autopsy report. Sterling’s clothes and skin were covered in maggots which suggested the infant hadn’t been bathed, giving a diaper change, or even moved from the swing in more than a week, according to a medical examiner. The death of the child, who weighed less than seven pounds, was ruled a homicide with the cause of death being due to a failure in providing critical care, according to the Iowa State Medical Examiner’s Office. “The facts of this case go far beyond neglect and show circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life,” a Chickasaw County sheriff’s deputy wrote in court records.

This isn’t the first time the father of the deceased child has had a run-in with the law. Zachary was charged with second-degree theft in Sept. 2016 for allegedly bypassing a water meter to his trailer home after his service had been cut off due to nonpayment. The charge was dropped in February after he agreed to pay the city of Riceville $1,600 in restitution and court costs. The Mitchell County Attorney’s Office asked the court to find him in contempt in August though, because Dylan hadn’t been making payments on the agreement.

HollywoodLifers, are you horrified by what happened to Sterling?