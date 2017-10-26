25 BOOzy, Spooky & Delicious Cocktails Perfect For Your Halloween Festivities

Halloween only comes around once a year, so you have to make the most of it by brewing up some delicious concoctions that scream BOO(zy)! We’ve compiled 25 delicious drinks that are sure to scare you into oblivion.

Papa’s Pumpkin Pie

1 3/4 oz. Don Papa Rum

1/2 oz. Pumpkin puree

1/2 oz. Pumpkin spice syrup

Two dashes of orange bitters

3/4 oz. Lime juice

Le Coq Rico’s Pump’skin Cocktail

2 oz Kentucky straight bourbon

1/2 oz demerara syrup

½ oz lemon juice

Pumpkin wedge

1 egg white

Angustura bitters

1 candied pumpkin (optional)

Roast a pumpkin wedge, braised with ginger, at 400 degrees F for 20 minutes. Muddle the pumpkin in a shaker. Combine with bourbon, demerara syrup, lemon juice and egg white. Dry shake. Add ice. Shake and strain into a coupe. Garnish with two drops of Angutura bitters, and one candied pumpkin, placed over the egg white foam.

BACARDÍ Zombie

2 oz BACARDÍ SUPERIOR

1.75 oz BACARDÍ GOLD Rum

1 oz Triple Sec

2 parts Orange Juice

1 oz Lime Juice

1 oz Simple Syrup

.25 oz Grenadine

Pour all ingredients into a shaker full of ice and give it a go. Then strain and pour into a highball glass filled with ice. Give it a stir with a bar spoon and garnish with a cherry and orange slice.

Tito’s Caramel Apple Cocktail

1.5 oz Caramel infused Tito’s Handmade Vodka

0.25 oz real maple syrup

0.5 oz cranberry juice cocktail

0.75 oz spiced or mulled apple cider

Combine all ingredients in a shaker glass, fill with ice, shake, and serve in a rocks glass with the bruised ice.

Garnish with a dried or fresh apple wheel. For a punch bowl, add the vodka and maple syrup first, stir to dissolve the maple syrup, then add the other ingredients. Add ice last.

Tito’s Lurid Lemonade

1.5 oz Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Ice

3 oz of lemonade

¼ tsp activated charcoal

Pour Tito’s Handmade Vodka in a glass over ice. Add lemonade. Stir in the activated charcoal.

Berenice (inspired by the Edgar Allan Poe story) from Allora at The Bernic Hotel, New York

1 1/12 ounce of vodka

1/2 ounce simple syrup

1/2 ounce Elderflower liqueur

1/2 ounce fresh lime juice

1 ounce pomegranate juice

Pomegranate seeds

Combine vodka, Elderflower, pomegranate juice, simple syrup and lime in a cocktail shaker. Add ice. Shake and pour into a coupe. Top generously with pomegranate seeds.

Pumpkin Martini

4 oz. Be Mixed Ginger Lime

1.5 oz. Vodka

1 tsp. Pumpkin Puree

0.75 oz. Lemon Juice

Add all ingredients to a shaker with ice. Shake very well until cold. Strain into a glass. **Pro tip: you can rim your glasses with cinnamon or pumpkin spice.

Ripple Pajarete

1 oz bourbon

1 oz Mezcal Espadin

3 oz Chocolate Ripple

1/4 oz agave

2 dashes aromatic bitters

Shaved ice

Garnish

Grated chocolate

Sprig of mint

Using a blender, create the shaved ice, making enough to form a small ball the size of your fist. Put into a double rocks glass and set aside. Shake together all ingredients except the ice. Pour mixture over ice. Garnish with grated chocolate and a sprig of mint.

Witches Apple Brew Punch

2 Parts Three Olives Apples & Pears

.5 Parts Orange Curacao

1 parts Cold Chai Tea

1.5 Press Apple Juice

.5 Parts Honey

.25 Parts Lemon Juice

Garnish: Apple slices and or Cinnamon Sticks

The Angry Spell

4 oz Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1 oz White Rum

0.75 oz Lime Juice

0.5 oz Ginger Syrup**

0.5 oz Creme de Cassis or Creme de Muir

Add White Rum, Lime Juice and Ginger syrup to shaker. Strain into Collins glass with ice. Top with Angry Orchard Crisp Apple and Crème de Cassis. Garnish with lime wheel and blackberries.

**Ginger Syrup

1 cup Finely Chopped Fresh Ginger

2 cups Sugar

2 cups Water

Peel the ginger and then finely chop. Add all ingredients to the pot and bring to boil. Allow to cook for 2 min then remove from heat and let steep for 20 minutes. Strain syrup through a fine strainer. Keep refrigerated.

Purple Haze Martini

2 parts Pinnacle® Original Vodka

2 parts DeKuyper® Pucker® Grape Schnapps

Splash Sour Mix

Splash Lemon-Lime Soda

Add ingredients to an ice-filled shaker. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass.

The Devil Don’t Stay

2 Parts Dark Rum

1 Part Pumpkin Puree

1 Part Intense Ginger Liqueur

1 Part Sparkling Ice Black Cherry

Grated Ginger

Shake puree, rum, ginger liquor and grated ginger over ice and pour into goblet. Add Sparkling Ice Black Cherry and garnish with ginger root “tombstone.”

Apple Barrel

2 parts Hornitos® Black Barrel® Tequila

1 part apple cider

¾ part fresh lime juice

½ part maple syrup

3 dashes Angostura® bitters

Apple slice

Combine ingredients in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with an apple slice.

Texan Morgue-a-Rita Created by Masa Urushido of Saxon + Parole

2 parts Tres Agaves Blanco Tequila

¾ parts fresh lime juice

¼ part smoky simple syrup*

Lava salt and dried red chili pepper for garnish

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain over fresh ice in rocks glass. Garnish rim with lava salt and add dried chili pepper. *Smoky simple syrup: Pour equal parts sugar and water into a saucepan with one dried chili pepper. Simmer until sugar is dissolved. Remove from heat and let the mixture cool. Remove chili pepper and set syrup aside.

Vampire Breakfast

1 oz Rum

1 oz Belvoir Ginger Beer

1/2 cup Pomegranate Juice

1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish: lychee fruit, raspberry, cocktail stick

Pour all ingredients into a hi-ball filled with cubed ice and garnish

Garnish: 1 lychee stuffed with raspberries on cocktail stick

Orange Scream Pop

2 parts SVEDKA Orange Cream Pop

½ part heavy cream

¼ part vanilla syrup

Float grenadine

Candy Corn

Combine ingredients in cocktail shaker over ice, shake and strain into Martini glass. Garnish with candy corn. Vanilla Syrup: De-seed one vanilla pod and cut into quarters. Steep in one cup of hot water, turn off heat, and add one cup of granulated sugar. Store covered for 24 hours, strain into a container.

Seven Deadly Sins Sangria

1 bottle of Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva

1 large orange, sliced

1 large pear, chopped

Seeds of 1 pomegranate

4 cinnamon sticks

Add fruit to a large pitcher. Top with Santa Margherita Chianti Classico Riserva. Place in fridge for an hour before serving. Spoon fruit into glass before pouring wine. Garnish with cinnamon stick. Add ice to top (optional).

Bloody Blood Orange Ginger Ale Sherbert

2 Bottles of Bruce Cost Ginger Ale – Blood Orange with Meyer Lemon

1 cup Coconut Milk

1/3 cup of Sugar

½ teaspoon Kosher Salt

Diced ginger (optional)

Place metal container from the ice cream maker in the freezer for 4 hours. Mix ingredients together thoroughly in the cold metal container. Churn ingredients in the ice cream maker (follow manufacturer’s instructions). Place the churned sherbet in the freezer overnight.

Candy Wonderland Created by Rael Petit

3 oz. Banfi Rosa Regale

2 scoops chocolate ice cream

5 Cotton Candy Grapes

0.5 oz. Maple Syrup

Assorted candy/sprinkles

Muddle 5 Cotton Candy grapes in a glass, Pour Maple Syrup and 1 scoop Chocolate Ice Cream. Stir until the ice cream melts and add in 3 oz. Rosa Regale. Stir all together. Top with 1 scoop ice cream and add sprinkles and candy of your choice.

Vampire’s Kiss

1.5 oz of Stoli Blueberry

1.5 ox Pineapple

1.5 oz Sour Mix

Raspberry Drizzle

Add Stoli Blueberry, Pineapple and Sour to shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini. Top off with pineapple and Raspberry Drizzle!

El Diablo’s Paloma

1.5oz el Jimador Silver Tequila

.5oz Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur

1oz Blackberry Puree

2oz Grapefruit Soda

Mix or blend all ingredients with ice and serve in a tall glass. Garnish with black raspberries and a mint leaf.

Adrenaline Shot

1 oz. White Rum

1 oz. Vanilla Vodka

1 oz. Chambord

1 oz. Cranberry Juice

Combine all ingredients into shaker. Shake till chilled. Serve in faux syringes.

Reyka’s Passionfruit Potion

¾ part Reyka Vodka

¾ part Gin

¾ part Passionfruit syrup

½ part Bitter Peychauds bitters

¼ part lime

Combine all ingredients together in a cocktail shaker. Shake/strain and garnish with grilled peach slice. *Passionfruit syrup – combine 3/4 cup Goya passionfruit juice, 1/4 cup lime juice, 1 cup sugar.

Ghostly Brew

Q Ginger Beer

3 mint leaves, muddled

1 ½ part Bluecoat Gin

¾ part lime juice

½ part ginger syrup

Shaken & strained over ice. Top with Q Drinks Ginger Beer

Orange Cinnamon Blossom Wine

1 bottle of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG

1/2 lemon

1/2 orange

1 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup sugar

3 whole cloves

3 whole allspice

2 cinnamon sticks

Rinse lemon and orange and thinly slice them, discarding seeds; quarter the orange slices. Put fruit in a 4- to 5-quart pan. Add honey, sugar (use the smaller amount if you prefer drinks on the tart side, the larger if you want a sweeter flavor), cloves and allspice. With a knife, cut the cinnamon sticks lengthwise into thinner strips. Add cinnamon and 2 cups water to pan; bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce heat and boil gently for 5 minutes. Pour Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG into hot citrus base and heat until steaming, about 8 minutes. Keep warm over low heat. Ladle into heatproof cups or wineglasses.

HollywoodLifers, what are you going to be making for your Halloween party?!