Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Putting Their ‘Dream Honeymoon’ On Hold — Trouble Already?

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir tied the knot in a lavish live TV ceremony back on Oct. 17, but they still haven’t gone on their honeymoon. We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE details on what’s been holding them back.

After Gucci Mane, 37 and Keyshia Ka’oir’s over the top diamond and crystal encrusted wedding ceremony on Oct. 17, we’ve been waiting for pics from and surely equally lavish honeymoon. But so far the couple hasn’t gone anywhere. So what’s holding the lovebirds back from jetting off to paradise and celebrating their first days as husband and wife? “Gucci’s album dropped a few days before the wedding so it’s all about pushing that right now, that’s why they didn’t leave right away for their honeymoon,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Gucci — real name Robert Davis — just dropped his 11th studio album Mr. Davis on Oct. 13, just 4 days before tying the knot.

“He and Keyshia are a team, she know the focus has to be on his album and she’s all for it. She’s going to get her dream honeymoon, she’s not stressing over it,” our insider adds. Mr. Davis has already shot to the top of Billboard‘s Top R&B/Hip-Hop Album chart, so the rapper has a major hit on his hands.

The couple married in the Hip-Hop wedding of the year as they were treated like true rap royalty in a special aired live by BET. The Mane Event was absolutely epic and attended by the likes of Diddy, 47, 2 Chainz, 40, Rick Ross, 41,and more huge industry names. Ahead of the ceremony the pair sent out $1,000 Swarovski studded invitations and gifted each other with matching Rolls Royce Wraiths, and that was just the lead-up to the big day.

The ceremony at the Miami Four Seasons cost over $1.7 million, but it was worth every penny. Guests were all dressed in white, as that was the color theme of the ceremony. The couple exchanged massive diamond bands and even Keyshia’s bouquet wasn’t flowers but petal-shaped diamonds and crystals! Back when she asked Gucci what the budget for the wedding was and he said “No budget. Don’t never say the word ‘budget’ no mo’” with a laugh, he wasn’t kidding.

