‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Live Blog: Megan’s Kidnapping Is Finally Revealed

In a flashback to Iraq in 2007, the events leading up to Megan’s kidnapping are finally revealed. Plus, in present day, Owen and Megan hash out old wounds. Read our recap, here!

Our Grey’s Anatomy live blog recap will be updating throughout the episode, so keep hitting your refresh button for all the updates! This week’s episode opened with a flashback to Iraq in 2007. Megan, Owen, and Teddy were loading a helicopter before we got jolted back to present day, where Owen and Amelia were watching Megan pack up her jeep to head back home to Los Angeles. Then the show flashed back to 2007, where we saw Nathan proposing to Megan with a… necklace! Apparently, she doesn’t like rings. But guess what? The necklace wasn’t really supposed to be for a proposal. Teddy recognized the necklace as another woman’s, meaning Riggs actually cheated on Megan and covered it up by pretending he purchased the necklace so he could propose to her. (Bad boy!)

As for present-day Owen, he struggled with the idea of Megan heading back home to LA, so he jumped in her jeep and suggested a joint road trip, during which they hashed out old wounds.

