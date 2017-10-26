‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Martin Henderson Exits Series After 2 Seasons & A ‘Happy Ending’

OMG! After Riggs moved to LA with Megan during the Oct. 26 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ series creator Shonda Rhimes revealed Martin Henderson would be exiting the series. WTF?!

We did NOT see this coming. Following the Oct. 26 episode of Grey’s Anatomy, series creator Shonda Rhimes told our sister site Deadline that Martin Henderson would be leaving after two seasons as a series regular. “I loved that we were able to give Riggs a happy ending worthy of his character and talent,” Shonda said in a statement. “As for Martin, this is not an ending for our relationship. He has been part of the Shondaland family since the pilot of Inside the Box and he will always be family. I can’t wait to find a new project to work with him on in the future.”

Martin’s exit comes as a shock to Grey’s Anatomy fans, as the Oct. 26 episode didn’t exactly hint at a departure for his character. Sure, Riggs ended up moving to Los Angeles with Megan, but we didn’t think the move would be permanent! In fact, his storyline, which involved him bonding with Farouk, wasn’t as shocking as the moment when Dr. Owen Hunt and Dr. Amelia Shepherd finally called it quits on their marriage. Riggs did, however, seem to have some closure with Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) — via a simple “thank you” text — but again, we didn’t think this would be the end for them. Boy, were we wrong.

Surprisingly, Martin’s exit from the series didn’t come as a complete shock to him. “This is my final year so I was expecting Nathan’s storyline to be wrapped up. Bringing in Megan and tying up loose ends, provided a reason. That was always intended when they brought Megan back with a twist. The triangle played out nicely, the way they gave perspective leading up to her disappearance, the mutual infidelity; the way it was handled was interesting. It’s been a couple of fun years on the show,” he told Deadline, before adding that he understands why fans, who were fans of his relationship with Meredith, may be upset. “I feel bad for fans who were keen on Meredith and Nathan making it, and not being privy to where each character would go. It’s hard to hear those outpourings from those who didn’t know it was going to end up like this. But it makes for nice drama and it’s something that Shonda does brilliantly: Dashing people’s hopes and expectations. That’s why the show continues to be successful. You can’t predict what will happen to people at any time,” he explained.

Fortunately, we may see Riggs again. “I would never close the door. In my mind it’s been left open-ended enough.”

