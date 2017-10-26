Georgia Girl, 17 & Friend Arrested For Terror Plot To Bomb Their High School: Hit List Found

Alfred Dupree and Victoria McCurley, both 17, have been accused of planning to attack students and faculty at their high school in Atlanta. Police discovered a journal with a detailed hit list, firearms and homemade incendiary devices.

Alfred Dupree, and Victoria McCurley — both 17, and Etowah High School students in Cherokee County — were arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 25 after they planned to attack fellow classmates and staff at the school. The arrests came after authorities served a warrant on both students’ homes, following an anonymous tip [via phone] to police. Authorities first searched Dupree’s home where they found a hand-written journal with a detailed hit list [which was not revealed by police]. “It was staff and students, specific ones,” Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Sgt. Marianne Kelley told reporters. The journal then led investigators to McCurley.

When inside McCurley’s Woodstock home, investigators found homemade incendiary devices and an undetermined powder substance. “The incendiary devices were described to us as being flammable substances,” Kelley said, adding that the information and devices have been turned in for testing. Firearms were also discovered in Dupree’s home, but were not believed to be linked to the alleged plot.

Both suspects have been charged as adults with three counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, and four counts of terroristic threats and acts, according to Daily Mail. The 17-year-old students also face charges of attempted arson, possession and/or transportation of an explosive with intent to kill, injure or destroy any public building. Dupree and McCurley are both expected to make their first court appearances today, Oct. 26, at 12 PM.

Cherokee County school spokeswoman, Barbara Jacoby released the following statement: “We will not tolerate violence — or threats of violence — at any of our schools… This stand will be reflected in the severe administrative disciplinary actions we will take against these students,’ she continued, adding that the district ‘deeply appreciate the community member who reported information to the Woodstock Police Department tip line that ultimately led to these arrests by the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office.”

