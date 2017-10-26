Eric Bolling Reveals Son’s Cause Of Death: What Killed Former Fox Anchor’s Only Child

So devastating! Former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling has revealed what killed his only child, 19-year-old son Eric Chase Bolling, Jr. We’ve got the sad details straight from the grieving father.

Every parent’s worst nightmare is to lose a child, and former Fox News anchor Eric Bolling‘s son passed away suddenly on Sept. 8 in his off-campus apartment near the University of Colorado, Boulder. The grieving dad has revealed what caused 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling, Jr.’s death and says it sadly was accidental drug overdose. On Oct. 26 he tweeted, “Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids. Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims.”

In a heartbreaking coincidence, this news comes on the same day that President Donald Trump, 71, declared a national public heath emergency to combat the opioid crisis sweeping the nation.”This epidemic is a national health emergency,” he said. “Nobody has seen anything like what is going on now.”He added, “As Americans, we cannot allow this to continue. It is time to liberate our communities from this scourge of drug addiction. Never been this way. We can be the generation that ends the opioid epidemic. We can do it.” See pics of Eric Chase, here.

Eric Chase was found dead in his bed inside his Boulder, CO apartment on Sept. 8. The economics major’s death was originally reported as a suicide, but the former Fox anchor quickly took to Twitter to say that wasn’t the case. “Authorities have informed us there is no sign of self harm at this point. Autopsy will be next week. Please respect our grieving period,” he wrote at the time. The news of his son’s death came at such a terrible time for the family, as earlier that day Eric Sr. resigned his position at Fox News amid allegations of inappropriate sexual texts to female coworkers.

Just received some tragic news from Coroner in Colorado. Eric Chase’s passing has been ruled an accidental overdose that included opioids 1/ — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

2/ Adrienne and I thank you for your continued prayers and support. We must fight against this national epidemic, too many innocent victims. pic.twitter.com/BigEPYhkP9 — Eric Bolling (@ericbolling) October 26, 2017

Our thoughts are with Eric and his wife during this sad time.