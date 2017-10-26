Taylor Swift & More Celebs Scared By Ellen DeGeneres’ Pranks — Watch Best Of All Time

If there’s one thing Ellen DeGeneres is known for, it’s pulling epic pranks. And she’s scared a lot of celebs over the years, including Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez and more. Watch the best videos here!

Anyone who goes on Ellen DeGeneres‘ show should know that there’s a good chance they’ll become the newest victim of her epic pranks. At this point, it’s practically expected, but that doesn’t make the scares any less funny to watch! We laugh every single time she scares a celebrity. Every. Single. Time. So with Halloween right around the corner, we thought it’d be a great idea to celebrate her best pranks of all time — and some those include her scaring Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, and more! Click here to see pics of Ellen’s most epic scares!

Remember when Ellen scared Taylor? It was very early on in Taylor’s career, and the “…Ready For It?” singer fell down on the floor because she was absolutely terrified by Ellen’s prank. In one of the videos below, you can see Taylor walking into a bathroom, but she’s unaware that Ellen’s hiding behind the door frame. When Taylor enters the room, Ellen screams, and the singer immediately collapses in fear. It seems to be the singer’s self-defense mechanism, and we love it! It cracks us up every time we watch it.

Then, there’s Taylor’s bestie, Selena Gomez. Ellen has scared her several times throughout the life of her talk show, and even though Selena probably expects it, she still shrieks every time! Heck, one time Ellen even scared Selena with a fake Taylor Swift. Now, that was an epic prank!

Want to know what other scares we loved? Check out the series of videos below!

